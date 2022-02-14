The professorship of Isa Ali Pantami, the minister of communications and digital economy, has been referred to as an illegality

Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) on Monday, February 14, rejected Pantami's promotion by FUTO

ASUU also vowed to sanction the VC of the university and its members involved in the minister's promotion

Abuja - The promotion of the minister of communications and digital economy, Isa Ali Pantami, as a professor has been rejected and described as illegal.

This was the position of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) after its National Executive Council (NEC) meeting held in Abuja on Monday, February 14, Punch reports.

The position of ASUU was made public in a press briefing on Monday by its president, Prof. Emmanuel Osodeke.

ASUU said Pantami's professorship is illegal (Photo: @DrIsaPantami)

Osodeke argued that it was wrong for Pantami to be a minister and a lecturer in a university at the same time.

Added to this, ASUU said it will sanction its members and the vice-chancellor of the Federal University of Owerri (FUTO) who were involved in Pantami's promotion.

Osodeke stated:

“You cannot be a minister and a lecturer in a university. It is an encouragement of illegality.

“Pantami has to quit as a minister and be tried for doing double jobs within the same federal system. He is not qualified. Pantami should not be treated as a professor.

“We have resolved to sanction ASUU members involved in his promotion and the VC of FUTO."

Bad news for Nigerian students as ASUU is set to declare nationwide strike

Meanwhile, ASUU had voted to embark on a one-month warning strike following the failure of the federal government to meet its demands.

This decision by ASUU's National Executive Council (NEC) came after a deadlocked meeting with delegates of the Ministry of Labour and Employment that ran into the early hours of Monday, February 14.

The council noted that the impending industrial action is intended to warn the government as it continues to fail in keeping its promises.

An ASUU said:

“We just want to give the government a long rope hoping that it would see the need to avoid a total paralysis of academic activities in the nation’s universities. We are parents too and have our children in the system but we cannot watch and allow the total collapse of education in the country."

