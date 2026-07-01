Editor's note: Nigeria’s security challenges have persisted despite years of military operations and increased spending. In this piece, peace and conflict researcher/policy analyst Lekan Olayiwola explains why state police could reshape security, while warning that accountability and justice reforms remain crucial.

For more than two decades, Nigerian leaders promised to crush insecurity. They recruited thousands, bought aircraft, launched overlapping military operations, and rotated service chiefs. Since 1999, over twenty major internal operations, including Operation Safe Haven in the Middle Belt and Operation Hadin Kai in the North-East, have militarised the state without achieving the level of safety citizens expect.

The contradiction underscores the limits of force without reform. ACLED data show more than 7,000 violent incidents and 17,000 deaths between January 2024 and late 2025. Against this backdrop, the Senate’s passage of state police is not just another bill. It is one of Nigeria’s boldest attempts since the 1960s to redesign security governance—an experiment that must prioritise reform over force and citizens over privilege.

Peace expert says stronger institutions and justice systems are crucial for lasting solutions to insecurity. Photo: PIUS UTOMI EKPEI

Source: Getty Images

The centralisation paradox

Nigeria's security debate has long been trapped in a numbers game: more troops, guns, and hardware. While capacity matters, this framework overlooks an architectural anomaly. Nigeria operates one of the world's most centralised policing systems despite being Africa's largest federation. A global perspective reveals how starkly out of sync Nigeria is with mature federations.

In the United States, Canada, Germany, Australia, Brazil, and India, internal security is explicitly layered, giving subnational states or provinces concurrent constitutional powers to create, fund, and manage their own police services to match local realities. Nigeria, conversely, forces a single inspector-general in Abuja to micro-manage commands spanning 923,000 square kilometres.

Nigeria’s policing crisis is about misallocation, not just about numbers. With 371,000 officers for 220 million citizens, the ratio is closer to 1: 600, below the UN’s 1-450. Worse, thousands are diverted to VIP protection, stripping communities of frontline security. This leaves ordinary communities desperately exposed to geography-specific threats—jihadist insurgencies in the North-East, organised banditry in the North-West, communal conflict in the Middle Belt, and industrial-scale oil theft in the Niger Delta. A single central command is structurally incapable of adapting to such diverse operational environments.

From personnel rotation to institutional redesign

Historically, Nigeria’s Fourth Republic has cycled through distinctly different security philosophies, yet each has hit a structural ceiling. President Olusegun Obasanjo’s principal achievement was asserting civilian control over a military that had governed for decades, focusing on rebuilding basic institutional professionalism.

President Umaru Musa Yar'Adua recognised the limitations of pure force, introducing the Niger Delta Amnesty Programme as a political settlement to an economic and security crisis. President Goodluck Jonathan expanded specialised counterterrorism capabilities but largely operated in a reactive posture against the rise of Boko Haram.

President Muhammadu Buhari dramatically escalated hardware procurement and expanded military deployments across virtually every state. Yet, this approach inadvertently blurred institutional boundaries, forcing the military to perform routine civilian policing duties without reforming the police itself.

The current administration appears to be pursuing something qualitatively different. While ongoing kinetic operations continue, the strategic emphasis has shifted toward rewriting the rules of security governance. The fast-tracked passage of the state police bill, combined with the gazetting of the revised Police Regulations and a renewed focus on intelligence coordination through the Office of the National Security Adviser, suggests an ambition to change the systemic architecture rather than simply rotate the leadership.

The mechanics of layered policing

The debate over state policing has traditionally been highly polarised, caught between federalist advocates and critics who fear that governors will inevitably weaponise local police against political rivals. However, the legislative framework passed by the Senate is structurally more sophisticated than previous iterations. Rather than an outright displacement of federal authority, the bill introduces a model of layered policing common to mature federations.

Under the proposed framework, the federal government retains exclusive jurisdiction over terrorism, organised crime, interstate offences, and border control. The legislation also builds in extensive guardrails. In emergencies, the Federal Police Service can assume temporary control of a state service.

This requires presidential authorisation, Senate oversight, and judicial review. Intervention is limited to cases of systemic human rights abuses, partisan intimidation, or total breakdown of public order. Governors are explicitly barred from directing state police against individuals or political associations.

The push for state police has drawn debate over whether localised policing can improve safety and accountability. Photo: NurPhoto

Source: Getty Images

The accountability deficit

When measured against global security sector reform (SSR) standards set by the United Nations, African Union, and OECD, Nigeria’s current reform agenda presents a brilliant but incomplete picture. On decentralisation and intelligence localisation, the reform aligns closely with contemporary security sector reform thinking. Localised policing leverages community trust and geographical familiarity, which are indispensable for proactive intelligence collection.

However, durable reform requires a dual focus, including structural efficiency and democratic accountability. Currently, Nigeria is advancing rapidly in institutional engineering but remains static on democratic guardrails. Independent police complaints mechanisms remain chronically underdeveloped, security budgeting remains opaque, and judicial delays continue to bottleneck the criminal justice pipeline.

With thousands of cases languishing in judicial backlogs and criminal conviction rates remaining stubbornly low, a new police force will simply dump suspects into a broken prosecutorial system.

Post-conflict states like South Africa, Sierra Leone, and Liberia discovered that lasting security reform depends less on changing command structures than on building public confidence that security institutions operate strictly within the rule of law.

The implementation gauntlet

With the bill now moving to the State Houses of Assembly, where it requires ratification by at least twenty-four of the thirty-six states before full adoption, the hardest part begins. Implementation will immediately confront severe structural bottlenecks. Chief among these is fiscal sustainability, driven by a deep fiscal asymmetry in Nigeria's revenue distribution.

While states like Lagos, Rivers, or Delta might comfortably finance a modern police force, dozens of others rely almost entirely on federal allocations just to meet minimum monthly civil service wage bills. It remains to be seen whether these financially strained states can fund a professional, well-equipped police service without compromising basic salaries.

There is also the immense challenge of standards enforcement, specifically regarding how the proposed State Police Service Commissions will enforce uniform national operational and training standards across thirty-six distinct jurisdictions. Finally, the system must navigate the risk of structural intelligence friction, which requires seamless data-sharing protocols to survive partisan political competition between a federally controlled service and a state-controlled command.

A constitutional turning point

State police is not a silver bullet for insecurity. It is merely an institutional platform upon which better security may or may not be built. Ultimately, a secure environment depends on the entire chain of professional recruitment, intelligence integration, technological adaptation, prosecutorial efficiency, and correctional reform.

The deeper significance of this moment is therefore constitutional rather than operational. For a generation, successive governments tried to fix Nigerian security by pouring resources into a legacy structure. Today, Nigeria is attempting to change the institutional relationships themselves.

If ratified by the states and signed into law, this will, perhaps, mark the most consequential security governance experiment in Nigeria's democratic history. Its success will not be judged by the passage of the bill, but by the daily confidence of citizens who expect their lives and liberties to be protected impartially, professionally, and under the rule of law.

Lekan Olayiwola is a public-facing peace & conflict researcher/policy analyst focused on leadership, ethics, governance, and political legitimacy in fragile states.

Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed here are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng