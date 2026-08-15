A 55-year-old voter, Sharafa Lasisi, could not cast his ballot after the BVAS machine repeatedly failed to verify his face at his polling unit in Ikirun

Election officials told Lasisi the problem was network-related and asked him to return later, but the second attempt also failed

Lasisi appealed to INEC to step in and ensure he was not locked out of voting in the Osun governorship election

A 55-year-old man was left unable to vote during the Osun State governorship election on Saturday, August 15, 2026, after the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System repeatedly failed to verify his face at his assigned polling unit.

The voter, Sharafa Lasisi, attempted accreditation at Polling Unit 006, Ward 04, in the Isale/Oke-Afo area of Ikirun, Ifelodun Local Government Area, but the BVAS machine could not complete facial recognition on multiple occasions, Punch reports.

Sharafa Lasisi, 55, is unable to complete accreditation after repeated BVAS facial verification failures in Ikirun. photo: Getty

Source: Getty Images

BVAS Fails Despite Multiple Attempts

When Lasisi first encountered the problem, election officials on ground told him a poor network connection was preventing the system from processing his verification. They advised him to leave, get something to eat, and return when conditions improved.

Lasisi followed those instructions and came back to the polling unit, only to face the exact same outcome.

Speaking directly to reporters at the scene, Lasisi said:

"My name is Sharafa Lasisi. I am from Alamisi Unit 6. I am 55 years old. I have been to where they are supposed to verify my face but they said the network isn't letting the verification go through. They said I should go and eat at home. I went and came back and it still didn't go through. I want them to help me so I will be able to cast my vote also."

Lasisi Calls on INEC to Intervene

The incident unfolded as voters turned out across Osun State to choose the next governor of the state. Lasisi appealed directly to the Independent National Electoral Commission to resolve the situation and ensure he was not denied his right to vote.

His case raised concerns about the reliability of the BVAS technology in areas with weak network coverage, and whether affected voters would have any recourse on election day.

Osun 2026: List of 3 major contenders

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Osun State is heading into its most watched political contest in years, with 14 candidates on the ballot for the governorship election set for Saturday, August 15, 2026.

While the field is broad, three candidates have emerged as the most prominent contenders: incumbent Governor Ademola Adeleke of the Accord Party, Bola Oyebamiji of the All Progressives Congress (APC), and Najeem Salam of the African Democratic Congress (ADC).

Source: Legit.ng