Nigeria's Senate approves state police bill, aiming to enhance local security and address diverse threats

Experts advocate for decentralised policing to improve response times and community intelligence gathering

Concerns arise over political interference and funding disparities in the proposed state police structure

FCT, Abuja - Nigeria’s long-running security challenges have renewed calls for a major overhaul of the country’s policing system, with concerns over terrorism, banditry, kidnapping, communal violence and other crimes pushing the debate over state police to the centre of national discourse.

The conversation gained fresh momentum on Wednesday, June 24, after the Nigerian Senate passed a bill seeking to establish state police in the country.

Security experts say state police can improve intelligence and response, while warning that strong safeguards are needed to prevent abuse. Photo credit: @PoliceNG

Source: Twitter

The bill, approved following the presentation of the report of the Senate Committee on the Review of the Constitution chaired by Senator Barau Jibrin, seeks to create a dual policing structure where state police will operate alongside the existing Nigeria Police Force.

Senate President Godswill Akpabio announced the passage after more than two-thirds of senators supported the amendment through a manual voting process. Of the 109-member Senate, 87 lawmakers were present, exceeding the 73 votes required for approval.

The proposed reform has triggered renewed discussions on whether state police could provide faster security solutions or create new challenges around accountability and political influence.

Current system: How Nigeria’s centralised policing works

Nigeria currently operates a centralised policing structure where the Nigeria Police Force is controlled by the Federal Government and headed by the Inspector-General of Police.

Under this system, recruitment, training, deployment and command structures largely remain under federal authority. Although state governments often provide operational support, they have limited control over police operations within their territories.

Legit.ng observed that there have been criticisms of the current arrangement, that the centralised model makes it difficult for security agencies to respond quickly to local threats, especially in a country with diverse communities and complex security challenges.

More specifically, the deputy speaker of the House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Benjamin Ndubuisi Kalu once argued that Nigeria’s highly centralised security system is incapable of effectively addressing the country’s increasingly diverse and complex security challenges.

The Deputy Speaker, who was loud about his stance at the Nigerian People’s Strategic Conference and Defence Exhibition 2026 in Abuja, stressed that the nature of security threats varies across regions, making it imperative to empower local authorities and communities to respond more effectively.

Kalu said:

“I have consistently argued that a highly centralised policing system cannot adequately address the diverse and complex security realities of a country with over 220 million people, 36 states and 774 local government areas.

“State policing will reduce response times, improve intelligence gathering and enable security personnel to operate within communities they understand culturally, linguistically and socially."

With his voice and that of many other security experts, the call for a more decentralised approach could improve intelligence gathering and community policing.

What does state police mean?

If the amendment is approved by the required number of state assemblies, Nigeria would operate a system where states have their own police services while the federal police continues to handle national responsibilities.

Under the proposed bill, a State Police Service would be headed by a Commissioner of Police appointed by the governor and confirmed by the state House of Assembly.

The legislation, however, includes safeguards against abuse. It states that governors can only issue lawful written directives of a general policy nature on public safety and public order.

It also prevents state police from arresting, detaining, investigating or using force against individuals or groups for criticising the government unless such actions comply with the law.

The Commissioner of Police of a state would also have protection against arbitrary removal, with suspension or removal requiring due process and approval involving the National Police Council and the state assembly.

Security experts support reform, seek stronger policing strategy

Security experts have backed the creation of state police, describing it as a potential turning point in Nigeria’s security architecture, while stressing the need for intelligence-led policing, technology and institutional reforms.

Speaking at the 2nd International Hybrid Conference 2026 organised by the Faculty of Social Sciences, University of Calabar, the Commissioner of Police in Cross River State, Rashid Afegbua, described the Senate’s action as a historic milestone.

Afegbua said the bill could strengthen federalism and improve responses to Nigeria’s security challenges.

“The State Police Bill represents a bold step towards deepening true federalism and addressing the nation’s growing security challenges,” he said.

The police commissioner called for proactive and technology-driven policing, including the creation of dedicated state cybercrime and digital evidence units.

He also advocated regular training for officers on digital evidence collection, preservation and analysis, while urging stronger cooperation among security agencies.

Afegbua stressed that security should not be left to law enforcement agencies alone, saying government institutions and citizens must play their roles.

Also speaking, Briga­dier-General Bashir Adewinbi, said suc­cessful counterterrorism campaigns depend less on firepower and more on intelligence.

“Modern counterterrorism is in­telligence-driven. The military can only act effectively when informa­tion reaches commanders on time. Most terrorists, kidnappers and bandits operate within communities. Local polic­ing structures are naturally better positioned to identify suspicious movements before attacks happen,” he said.

He explained that federal po­lice officers frequently posted from distant parts of the country often lack familiarity with local languages, terrain and social networks.

State police: Faster response and local intelligence

Supporters of state police believe it could improve crime prevention by allowing officers to operate closer to the communities they serve.

A state-based policing structure could provide faster emergency response, stronger local intelligence networks and better understanding of criminal activities within communities.

A former Special Adviser on Security to the Cross River State Governor, Mr Rekpene Bassey, said Nigeria’s current counter-terrorism approach requires improvement.

He called for more proactive and intelligence-driven strategies to address evolving security threats.

Air Vice Marshal Adebayo Gabriel Kehinde, the keynote speaker at the conference, identified poverty, unemployment, illiteracy, poor governance and competition over natural resources as factors contributing to insecurity.

He advocated increased investment in intelligence gathering and technological solutions to strengthen early warning systems.

Experts also argue that improved surveillance systems, data analytics and digital technology will be critical in modern policing.

State police: Political interference and accountability

Despite the expected advantages, critics remain concerned about possible misuse of state police.

One major concern is that governors could influence police operations for political reasons, including targeting opponents or suppressing criticism.

In a report cited by Legit.ng on Tuesday, June 30, human rights lawyer Femi Falana warned that decentralisation without strong safeguards could create new governance challenges.

“Security institutions must serve citizens, not politicians. The danger is not state police it­self; the danger is creating state police without adequate constitu­tional protections and oversight mechanisms,” he argued.

Security analysts warn that without strong accountability structures, state police could become a tool for political control rather than public protection.

Funding is another major challenge. While some states may have the financial capacity to maintain effective police services, others may struggle with recruitment, training, equipment and welfare.

There are also concerns that unequal funding could create differences in policing standards across states.

State police: Building trust and effective oversight

Following its passage by the Senate, the bill will now proceed to the House of Representatives for concurrence. If approved, it will move to the 36 state Houses of Assembly.

At least 24 state assemblies must approve the constitutional amendment before it can become law.

Adding his voice, the Chief Executive Officer of Beacon Security, Adamu Kabir, while speaking with Legit.ng on Monday, June 29, said the success of state police in Nigeria will depend largely on the establishment of a professional, accountable and properly structured system that prioritises citizens’ safety above political interests.

He added that while the creation of state police could improve security response and local intelligence gathering, its effectiveness would require transparent recruitment processes, continuous training of personnel, adequate funding and strong oversight mechanisms.

According to him, clear operational boundaries must be defined to prevent interference and ensure state police officers carry out their duties in line with the law.

He said,

“State police can become a major turning point in Nigeria’s security architecture if it is built on professionalism, accountability and respect for citizens’ rights. The focus must be on protecting lives and property, not serving political interests.”

While the reform presents an opportunity to improve Nigeria’s security system, stakeholders agree that its effectiveness will depend on whether it is built around accountability, professionalism and the protection of citizens’ rights.

For ordinary Nigerians facing daily security threats, the expectation remains that any new policing structure must deliver safer communities, quicker response and renewed confidence in security institutions.

Ex-Police Commissioner rejects state police

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that retired Commissioner of Police Muhammad Wakili, popularly known as Singham, has rejected calls for the creation of state police, warning that such a move would take Nigeria back to the conditions of the 1960s.

He argued that decentralising policing would not solve current insecurity challenges and could instead deepen existing institutional weaknesses.

Source: Legit.ng