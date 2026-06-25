US Congressman Riley Moore has welcomed the Nigerian Senate’s approval of legislation seeking to establish state police forces

Moore said decentralised policing would help states respond more effectively to security threats and protect vulnerable communities

The lawmaker noted that the proposal still requires ratification by at least two-thirds of Nigeria’s state legislatures before it can become law

A member of the United States House of Representatives, Riley Moore, has welcomed the passage of legislation by Nigeria's Senate to establish state police forces, describing the development as a significant step towards improving security and protecting vulnerable communities.

US Congressman Riley Moore speaks during a public event in the United States. Photo: Getty

Source: Getty Images

Moore, who has previously spoken about violence affecting Christian communities in parts of Nigeria, said the proposed reform would give state governments greater capacity to respond to security challenges within their jurisdictions.

Why does Moore support state police?

In a statement posted on social media, the US lawmaker said he had advocated the idea both publicly and privately while examining reports of attacks on Christians in Nigeria.

“I’m encouraged to see Nigeria’s Senate approve legislation to establish state-level police forces—a reform I’ve called for publicly and privately since I first started investigating the genocide against Christians in Nigeria,” Moore stated.

He argued that decentralising policing would reduce reliance on decisions made at the federal level and enable states to take more direct responsibility for protecting residents.

Moore also commended President Bola Tinubu for supporting the initiative and helping to advance the legislation.

“I cant stress how critical this law that will empower states to protect their own citizens and reducing dependence on decision makers in Abuja is to the effort to defend persecuted Christians and address insecurity,” he said.

The congressman noted that the proposal must still secure approval from at least two-thirds of Nigeria's state legislatures before it can take effect.

“President Tinubu deserves credit for pushing it forward, but now we need 2/3rds of the states to ratify before it will take effect,” Moore added.

Senate holds emergency session to pass state police bill

Previously, Legit.ng reported that the Nigerian Senate held an emergency plenary session on Tuesday, June 24, 2026, at 11:00 a.m. at the National Assembly Complex in Abuja, with the State Police Bill at the top of its legislative agenda.

Lawmakers were recalled from an ongoing three-week recess after the Senate failed to secure the required two-thirds majority needed to complete the constitutional amendment process before adjourning.

Senators gathered in Abuja for an emergency plenary session focused on key constitutional amendment proposals. Photo: NigerianSenate

Source: Twitter

The Punch reports that the emergency sitting was formally communicated to senators through a memo issued on June 15 by the Clerk of the Senate, Emmanuel Odo, and was convened at the instance of Senate President Godswill Akpabio to address matters of urgent national importance.

Senate Spokesperson Confirms Priority Status of State Police Bill

Senate Spokesman Senator Yemi Adaramodu confirmed in an exclusive interview on Monday that the bill would be central to Tuesday’s proceedings.

“The Senate will be considering matters of public interest, especially national security. The State Police legislation will undoubtedly be a priority issue.”

Adaramodu added that the Senate expected to receive reports from the relevant committee that had been given legislative referral for a second reading of the bill, stating that the Senate was “desirous of partnering with other arms of Government in curbing the undesirable activities of bandits, terrorists and other peace-threatening marauders.”

Nigerian governors reaffirm support for state police

Previously, Legit.ng reported that Nigerian state governors have renewed their push for state police and electricity reforms, agreeing that constitutional frameworks must underpin any new policing structure in the country.

According to a communiqué issued at the end of the 2nd meeting of the Nigerian State Governors’ Forum on Wednesday, June 17, governors held dedicated consultations with Attorneys-General to review proposed constitutional amendments and frameworks ahead of a final collective decision.

Source: Legit.ng