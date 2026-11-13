FG opens applications for its N4 billion 3MTT funding, targeting organisations and experts who can deliver verified employment outcomes

Eligible applicants can join as Enabled or Funded Delivery Partners, but network membership does not guarantee financial support

More than 1.8 million Nigerians have registered for 3MTT; Cohort 5 funding applications close on November 30, 2026

Pascal Oparada is a journalist with Legit.ng, covering technology, energy, stocks, investment, and the economy for over a decade.

The Federal Government has opened applications for organisations and individual experts seeking to participate in its 3 Million Technical Talent (3MTT) programme, unveiling approximately N4 billion in funding to support skills development and employment outcomes.

The funding, covering Cohorts 5 and 6, is part of a new initiative designed to equip Nigerians with in-demand digital skills while creating pathways to employment, entrepreneurship and economic opportunities.

FG reveals eligibility for its N4 billion 3MTT funding scheme. Credit: Novatis

Source: Getty Images

The Federal Ministry of Communications, Innovation and Digital Economy disclosed that applications are open to eligible organisations and professionals interested in joining the programme's Delivery Network.

Unlike conventional training initiatives, the new arrangement will prioritise measurable results, including verified employment and other economic outcomes.

FG explains who can benefit from funding

Under the arrangement, successful applicants will join the 3MTT Delivery Network in one of two categories: Enabled Delivery Partners or Funded Delivery Partners.

Applicants will undergo a membership review to determine their eligibility and suitability for participation.

While Enabled Delivery Partners will participate in the broader delivery ecosystem, Funded Delivery Partners may qualify for financial support tied to verified outcomes.

However, admission into the network does not automatically guarantee funding.

The ministry explained that Cohort 5 funding is supported by the European Union and Denmark through the GIZ Digital Transformation Centre Nigeria, HAUS and ESTDEV.

Additional support comes from the MacArthur Foundation through Blue Sapphire Hub.

Minister speaks on new N4bn initiative

The Minister of Communications, Innovation and Digital Economy, Bosun Tijani, said the initiative represents another major step towards developing a competitive digital workforce.

According to him, achieving the government's target of three million technical talents requires a sustainable network connecting training providers, employers and communities.

Tijani explained that the government is shifting attention towards practical results rather than simply increasing the number of people enrolled in training programmes, according to a report by Voice of Nigeria.

He maintained that supporting verified demand and measurable outcomes would strengthen the connection between technical skills, employment and economic opportunities.

Similarly, the European Union's Head of Cooperation to Nigeria and ECOWAS, Massimo De Luca, reaffirmed the bloc's commitment to helping Nigeria transform its youthful population into a productive economic force.

He said the partnership would support job creation by connecting skilled Nigerians directly with employment opportunities.

Over 1.8 million Nigerians register for 3MTT

Since its launch in 2023, the 3MTT programme has attracted more than 1.8 million registrations nationwide.

Government figures indicate that approximately 179,000 fellows have received training across four cohorts and the DeepTech programme.

More than 300,000 Nigerians have also benefited from the initiative's wider community resources and opportunities, TechAfrica reports.

The programme currently works with over 200 partner organisations across Nigeria's 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory.

How to apply before the November 30 deadline

Interested organisations and individual experts are expected to apply through the official 3MTT programme channels and undergo the required membership review.

The ministry has also invited employers, technology companies, research institutions, funders and state governments to participate in the broader Partner Network.

FG unveils N4 billion funding for its 3MTT programme, lists eligibility and deadline. Credit: Bosun Tijani/X

Source: Twitter

The deadline for Cohort 5 funding applications is Monday, November 30, 2026, at 11:59 p.m. West Africa Time.

However, general Delivery Network membership applications will remain open, with reviews conducted quarterly.

The N4 billion allocation is intended to support verified programme outcomes and should not be mistaken for a direct cash grant available to every individual applicant.

FG-backed 3MTT unveils 3,000 jobs

Legit.ng earlier reported that the Federal Government-backed 3 Million Technical Talent (3MTT) programme has opened applications for its Talent Registry, giving thousands of Nigerians a fresh opportunity to secure well-paying technology jobs with monthly salaries starting from ₦150,000.

The initiative, launched in partnership with Skill Ladders and the National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA), is expected to provide access to more than 3,000 tech job opportunities across different digital skill levels.

Source: Legit.ng