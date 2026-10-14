The NCC says devices that fail to meet its type approval requirements may be denied access to Nigerian mobile networks.

Nigerians can check whether their phones are approved by dialling *315# or visiting the NCC Device Checker website.

The device verification system took effect on October 7, 2026, with newly imported devices required to undergo verification under the compliance process.

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The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) has warned that unapproved mobile phones and other non-compliant devices may be blocked from accessing Nigerian mobile networks, including those operated by MTN, Airtel and Glo.

The commission urged consumers to verify the approval status of their devices before buying them, particularly second-hand phones and devices imported from abroad.

The NCC has released a USSD code Nigerians can use to verify device approval before making payment. Photo: Anadolu / Contributor

Source: Getty Images

In its device verification guidelines, the NCC explained that communications devices must meet applicable technical standards and receive the required type approval before they can be sold or used in Nigeria.

To help consumers confirm their devices' status, the commission introduced the Device Checker service, which is accessible by dialling *315# or visiting its official portal at https://ncc.gov.ng/DeviceChecker.

How to check your phone

The NCC advised Nigerians to confirm that a device is approved and verified for use on local mobile networks before making payment.

Consumers can check a device by following these steps:

Dial *315# on a mobile phone and follow the instructions. Alternatively, visit the NCC Device Checker website. Enter the device's 15-digit International Mobile Equipment Identity (IMEI) number if requested. Confirm that the result indicates the device is type-approved and verified for use on Nigerian mobile networks.

Users can find their phone's IMEI by dialling *#06#. The number may also be available in the phone's settings or on its original packaging.

The commission noted that a failed verification does not automatically mean a device is counterfeit. Buyers should ask the seller to resolve any outstanding issues before completing a purchase.

What happens to unapproved phones?

The NCC said devices confirmed not to meet applicable requirements, including counterfeit or substandard phones, would be denied access to Nigerian mobile networks.

The measure forms part of efforts to strengthen compliance with existing type approval rules, protect consumers and support safer, more reliable telecommunications services.

The requirements cover smartphones, feature phones, cellular tablets, SIM-enabled laptops, point-of-sale (PoS) terminals and eligible Internet of Things devices that connect to Nigerian mobile networks.

The commission said phones already connected to Nigerian mobile networks before the system took effect on October 7, 2026, were automatically verified.

Their owners do not need to take additional steps unless a device is affected by a compliance restriction.

Nigerians buying phones from abroad should pay attention to the NCC's device verification requirements Photo: AFP

Source: Getty Images

New devices brought into Nigeria by importers must undergo verification under the compliance process. Consumers buying devices within the country can also check their status before paying.

NCC addresses privacy concerns

The commission said the Device Checker uses device identification information, including IMEI numbers, to verify compliance with its requirements.

It clarified that the system does not give the NCC access to private content stored on phones, such as calls, messages, photographs and other files. It also said the technology does not track users' locations or movements.

The NCC urged consumers to use only its official verification channels and avoid sharing one-time verification codes with sellers or callers.

Anyone experiencing difficulties with device verification can dial 315 for assistance or contact their mobile network provider.

The commission advised Nigerians to check their devices before buying them to reduce the risk of purchasing phones that may not be permitted to connect to local mobile networks.

NCC to develop internet-free short code

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the CBN has said it is working with the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) to introduce a unified short code that will allow bank customers to reach their financial institutions at any time, even without internet access.

She added that the CBN has strengthened its internal processes and is working more closely with banks to ensure consumer protection while maintaining the stability of the financial system.

The director also noted that the apex bank now records a 94% month-on-month timely resolution of consumer complaints.

Source: Legit.ng