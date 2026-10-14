Singapore's Immigration & Checkpoints Authority has announced a No-Boarding Directive system taking effect on 30 January 2026

Airlines at Changi and Seletar Airports will be required to deny boarding to flagged travellers identified through advance passenger data

Airline operators who fail to comply with the directive face fines of up to $10,000 under Singapore's Immigration Act 1959

Singapore's Immigration & Checkpoints Authority (ICA) has announced that it will begin issuing No-Boarding Directives (NBDs) to airline operators from 30 January 2026, giving carriers the legal obligation to prevent certain foreign nationals from boarding flights headed to the country.

The new measure, which applies to operators at both Changi and Seletar Airports, targets travellers classified as prohibited or undesirable immigrants, as well as those who fail to meet Singapore's entry requirements. These requirements include holding a valid visa or travelling on a passport with at least six months of remaining validity.

Singapore mentions the rule that allows airlines to stop foreigners from boarding. Photo credit: Getty Images

Source: UGC

How Singapore's no-boarding directive works

The Singapore ICA already collects advance traveller information through tools such as the SG Arrival Card (SGAC) and airline flight manifests. Under the existing system, high-risk travellers flagged through this data are subject to more thorough checks upon arrival at the border. The NBD regime shifts this process upstream, allowing authorities to act before a traveller even departs.

Once an airline receives an NBD notice against a specific traveller, it is legally required to deny that person boarding. In some cases, carriers may also be instructed to conduct additional checks, such as confirming visa documentation or verifying that a traveller has completed the SGAC submission, before allowing any passenger or crew member onto the aircraft.

Read the full ICA announcement on the No-Boarding Directive.

Singapore: What happens if boarding is denied

Travellers who are stopped from boarding and still wish to enter Singapore must submit a written request to the ICA through its official feedback channel before booking a new flight. The authority said it has already briefed airline operators and will continue working with them to ensure a smooth rollout of the system.

Non-compliance carries serious consequences. Under the Immigration Act 1959, airlines that fail to act on an NBD notice face fines of up to $10,000 (N13,302,800). Individual liability also extends to pilots and airline employees: any person who enables an NBD-flagged traveller to board, whether through direct action or oversight, risks a fine of up to $10,000, a prison term of up to six months, or both.

In a similar report, Legit.ng published that Singapore updated its visa application requirements, listing the key documents Nigerian passport holders needed before travelling.

Singapore announces extension route for foreigners

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Singapore announced the official process for foreigners who want to extend their stay beyond the period granted at entry.

A visa’s validity does not decide how long a visitor can remain in the country—the Visit Pass does. Find out how travellers can apply for an extension and what other entry rules they need to know.

Source: Legit.ng