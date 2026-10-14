The NCC introduced a USSD code and online portal Nigerians can use to verify whether their devices meet regulatory standards

The NCC said it registered about 231 million telecommunications devices under its Device Management System before the framework became fully operational

Some Nigerian phone users received text message warnings about possible disconnection, prompting the NCC to clarify which devices are affected

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The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) has launched a quick-dial code (*315#) and an online portal that Nigerians can use to confirm whether their mobile phones, tablets, modems and other SIM-enabled devices are approved for use on local telecommunications networks.

The Director of Technical Standards and Network Integrity at the NCC, Edoyemi Ogoh, announced the development at a media briefing in Abuja on Tuesday, October 13, where he disclosed that the commission had already registered about 231 million telecommunications devices under its Device Management System (DMS) before the verification framework came into full effect on October 7.

NCC explains how to check if your phone is approved in Nigeria Photo: Bloomberg

Source: Getty Images

Ogoh said:

"We had already registered about 231 million devices across the country. And those devices, basically, you don't have to do anything. The subscriber does not have to do anything."

How to verify your device

Nigerians can dial *315# or visit the NCC's official Device Checker portal to check whether their equipment has been approved.

The system uses each device's International Mobile Equipment Identity (IMEI), a unique number assigned to every cellular-connected device, to confirm compliance with the regulator's standards.

The NCC clarified that phones and other devices already connected to Nigerian networks before the system took effect were automatically captured and will not be disconnected retrospectively.

Devices purchased locally, whether new or second-hand, as well as phones transferred between family members, do not ordinarily require any additional action from their owners.

The clarification follows reports that users of Apple iPhones, Google Pixel, Tecno, Infinix and Oukitel devices received text messages warning that their phones could be cut off after 30 cumulative days if they remained unverified. Several of those users said they had bought their devices from local Nigerian retailers.

Why some phones could still face restrictions

Ogoh said the NCC would not penalise owners of devices that were in use before the new system took effect, but that all newly introduced devices must comply with verification requirements before accessing any telecommunications network in the country.

The Sun reports that the commission is working with the Nigeria Customs Service, manufacturers, importers and dealers to ensure devices entering Nigeria are properly authenticated.

The system is designed to help regulators track importation details, including the identity of importers, the dates devices entered the country and the quantities involved, which could sharpen enforcement against counterfeit and cloned equipment.

NCC introduces new checks for phones entering Nigerian telecoms networks Photo: NCC

Source: Getty Images

On privacy, Ogoh said the DMS verifies devices and does not give the NCC access to personal data stored on phones, including messages, photographs, contacts or financial records.

The commission also said the system does not track users' physical locations.

Consumers who find their devices cannot be verified are advised to contact their sellers or mobile service providers. Those with unresolved complaints can reach the NCC through its toll-free 315 helpline.

The NCC also warned Nigerians against using unverified third-party websites or services that claim to offer device registration.

NCC mandates compensation for customers

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) has introduced a consumer protection policy requiring telecom operators to compensate subscribers who experience poor network quality.

The directive, which took effect in April 2026, requires mobile operators to provide affected customers with automatic airtime or data rebates.

The policy covers major operators, including MTN Nigeria, Airtel Nigeria, Globacom and 9mobile.

Source: Legit.ng