The NCC plans to block phones that do not meet its type-approval requirements under a new device management system

Users of iPhones, Infinix, Tecno, Oukitel, and Google Pixel devices have received alerts warning of possible disconnection

The NCC says it will introduce a registration process for people who bought phones abroad or through private transactions

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The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) is preparing to disconnect mobile phones that have not received its type approval from Nigerian telecommunications networks, with users across the country already receiving warning text messages about possible disconnection.

The alerts are linked to the commission's planned Device Management System (DMS), which is designed to identify devices operating on Nigerian networks and restrict those that fail to meet the required technical standards.

iPhone, Tecno and Infinix users receive alerts as NCC prepares to restrict unapproved devices. Photo: AFP

Source: Getty Images

Why the NCC is flagging phones

The commission says some smartphones enter Nigeria through unofficial channels without undergoing the regulatory checks required before they can operate on local telecommunications networks.

An NCC official, quoted by BusinessDay, said the exercise was not directed at any particular brand but was intended to ensure that devices connecting to Nigerian networks had received the necessary approval.

The official said:

"Devices that are not type approved cannot work on the networks in the country."

The DMS would extend existing SIM registration measures by introducing device-level monitoring, allowing the NCC to check whether handsets, rather than just their SIM cards, meet prescribed technical requirements.

Several users have reported receiving warning messages, including owners of the Apple iPhone 17 Pro, Infinix Hot 40, Infinix Zero 20, Tecno Spark 50, Oukitel WP58 Pro 5G and Google Pixel devices.

One user reportedly received an alert for an Oukitel device purchased through Jumia, while another said an iPhone 17 Pro bought from Tesco in the United Kingdom was flagged after being brought to Nigeria.

The messages warn recipients that their devices have not been verified and could be disconnected after 30 cumulative days. Users are advised to contact their sellers or dial 315.

What affected phone users can do

The NCC has sought to reassure consumers, saying it is preparing a registration process for people who legitimately acquired phones abroad or through private transactions.

The official said.:

"If you have a phone, for instance, that you feel was not type approved, maybe you travelled out of the country and bought a phone from there, there are a few registration processes that the person is supposed to go through for that phone to be registered on the network."

The commission said it would publish details of the procedure, including registration links and requirements for affected users.

The official added:

"The Commission in the coming days will roll out a procedure for whoever has bought a phone privately"

The NCC also plans to hold media briefings in Lagos and Abuja to explain the enforcement framework before the system is fully deployed.

NCC moves to restrict unapproved phones, raising concerns among smartphone owners across Nigeria. Photo: AFP

Source: Getty Images

No specific launch date has been announced, although the official said the DMS could become operational within the coming weeks, Punch reports.

The policy could put pressure on importers and retailers to verify device approval status before selling phones. It may also encourage more consumers to purchase devices through authorised distribution channels.

However, the proposed registration process will be important for consumers who unknowingly bought unapproved phones from local retailers and need a clear route to compliance.

NCC licenses 46 new telecom companies

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) announced it has granted 46 Mobile Virtual Network Operator (MVNO) licenses to bolster competition in the Nigerian telecommunications landscape and is currently revising the operational regulatory framework for the new players.

According to the Commission, this review aims to strengthen the MVNO framework, address operational challenges, and foster an environment conducive to market operators offering mobile services without the need to own spectrum or deploy nationwide infrastructure.

Source: Legit.ng