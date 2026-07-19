Burna Boy sparked buzz after sharing a memorable backstage moment with Coldplay's Chris Martin during FIFA World Cup final halftime rehearsals

A heartfelt compliment from the Coldplay frontman led to a surprising reaction from the Afrobeats star, leaving everyone around amused

The viral clip has drawn widespread praise from fans, who applauded the pair's humility and genuine friendship ahead of the big show

Grammy Award winner Burna Boy has captured the admiration of fans worldwide after his modest response to a glowing compliment from Coldplay frontman Chris Martin during rehearsals for the 2026 FIFA World Cup final halftime show.

The funny exchange took place backstage at MetLife Stadium, where global music icons are preparing for the historic halftime performance.

Fans can't stop talking after Coldplay hails Burna Boy as the greatest. Credit: @burnaboygram, @chrismartinfeed

Source: Instagram

In a video that quickly went viral, Chris Martin praised Burna Boy’s influence in the music industry, telling him: “Your musical stature is above my level.”

Clearly taken aback, Burna Boy laughed and immediately rejected the compliment, repeatedly saying:

“Don’t do that, Chris! No, no, no!” In a playful show of humility, the Afrobeats star first sat on the floor before lying flat on the ground, sparking laughter among those present.

Chris Martin then joined in the fun, sitting on the floor beside Burna Boy and jokingly placing himself at the same level.

The two artists shared a warm, humorous moment that highlighted their mutual respect.

The clip has since generated widespread reactions online, with fans praising both Burna Boy and Chris Martin for their humility and camaraderie ahead of their highly anticipated performance at the FIFA World Cup final.

Watch the viral video of Burna Boy and Coldplay:

Fans react to Burna and Coldplay's interaction

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

lani_ma_ said:

"Just two men refusing to accept bossmanship from each other lol."

sir_i.k.o.m said:

"Two Nigerians refusing to accept bossmanship 😂😂."

ms.85935 said:

"Chris Martin is way above his league, no doubt !"

slemzy_official

"You can’t hate our favourite odogwu ❤️❤️❤️❤️."

maxzimum_iverson said:

"One short Nigerian celeb can never!😂😂."

kopendesigns said:

"Chris is so humble you can seat next to him and he can still deny he is the Coldplay guy .And did you know he is from Zimbabwe 🇿🇼🇿🇼."

Social media erupts over Burna Boy's reaction to Coldplay's glowing tribute. Credit: @burnaboygram

Source: Instagram

What Brymo said about Burna Boy

Legit.ng previously reported that singer Brymo accused Burna Boy of purchasing his Grammy Award, claiming he was once asked to pay $10,000 for a BET Awards nomination.

Brymo dismissed Burna Boy’s 2023 freestyle diss, insisting he would never mention the Grammy winner in his songs and questioning his performance and songwriting abilities.

The feud, which began in 2023 when Brymo labelled Burna Boy unoriginal, has reignited with Brymo’s latest remarks challenging the credibility of Burna Boy’s achievements.

Source: Legit.ng