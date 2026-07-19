Kenya Government Investigates Cybersecurity Incident on Presidential Website

Kenya's Ministry of Information said its ICT Authority detected a cybersecurity incident affecting the official presidential website

The government temporarily restricted access to the presidential website to allow forensic investigations to proceed

Cabinet Secretary William Kabogo Gitau confirmed government systems remained operational as investigations continued

Kenya's Ministry of Information, Communications and the Digital Economy announced on Saturday that it was investigating a cybersecurity incident targeting the official website of the country's president.

The ministry said the government's ICT Authority first detected the breach and immediately activated established cybersecurity response protocols.

Kenya Ministry investigates cybersecurity incident on presidential website, ensuring government systems remain secure. Photo credit: GariSandt/GettyImages

Source: UGC

As part of those measures, access to the presidential website was temporarily restricted to contain the situation and allow forensic work to proceed.

What the government said

Cabinet Secretary William Kabogo Gitau, in a statement posted on X, said initial findings offered no cause for alarm regarding the security of government data.

"At this time, there is no evidence of unauthorised access to sensitive data, data exfiltration, or loss of information. Government systems and digital services remain secure and operational," Gitau said.

The ministry added that appropriate mitigation measures have since been put in place and that work to fully restore the website is underway.

Forensic investigation under way

Accoridng to Reuters, the ICT Authority is collaborating with relevant government agencies and technical partners to determine the precise circumstances of the incident. The forensic investigation aims to establish how the disruption occurred and whether any vulnerabilities require further action.

The ministry did not disclose when the website was expected to return to full operation or provide further details on the nature of the incident.

Presidential website access remains restricted as forensic investigation continues to identify vulnerabilities. Photo credit: WilliamRuto/X

Source: Facebook

FG raises alarm over rising ATM cyberattacks

Legit.ng earlier reported that Nigeria's Computer Emergency Response Team (ngCERT) has alerted banks and other financial institutions to strengthen their cybersecurity systems following an increase in sophisticated ATM-related cyberattacks across Africa.

In a high-risk security advisory issued on June 25, 2026, the federal cyber incident response agency warned that the attacks pose a serious threat to the financial sector and could result in significant financial losses, operational disruptions and reputational damage if not swiftly addressed.

Source: Legit.ng