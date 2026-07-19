Nana Otedola has opened up about the struggles she encountered while trying to find her footing in business

The businesswoman, who recently appeared on a podcast with her daughter, Temi, and Mr Eazi, answered questions about her entrepreneurial journey.

She revealed the various ventures she tried before eventually finding success in the dry-cleaning business she runs today

Businesswoman and wife of Femi Otedola, Nana Otedola, has opened up about her journey as an entrepreneur and the struggles she faced while trying to build her business empire.

The businesswoman, who recently joined her daughter, Temi Otedola, and her singer husband, Mr Eazi, on their podcast, shared insights into her journey into the business world.

Nana Otedola joins daughter ansd Mr Eazi to speak about business. Photo credit@nanaotedola

Source: Instagram

While speaking, Nana revealed that she tried about 10 different ventures before finding one that worked.

Temi and Mr Eazi ask Nana questions

Reacting to her revelation, Temi and Mr Eazi asked Nana to share some of the businesses and jobs she ventured into that did not succeed.

In response, Nana explained that she once tried working as an administrative staff member in an office, but her husband, Femi Otedola, was against the idea.

She added that she also tried buying and selling, but that venture did not work out either.

Nana Otedola speaks about her laundry business

Speaking about the business that eventually brought her success, Nana said she started a dry-cleaning and laundry service while exploring other opportunities. At the time, she recalled that Femi Otedola questioned whether the business would succeed.

Nana also remembered that a consultant named Brian asked her the same question. However, the laundry business eventually became successful.

Nana Otedola joins daughter ansd Mr Eazi on podcast. Photo credit@nanaotedola

Source: Instagram

According to Nana, Lagos needed a reliable dry-cleaning and laundry service, with Mr Eazi interjecting that the demand still exists today.

In her words:

"I tried like 10 other things. I tried to work as an admin staff member in an office, although your dad kicked against it. I tried to trade and sell. I was trying other things while doing the dry-cleaning business. I remember a consultant known as Brian asking me, 'Do you think this will work?' Your dad also asked me, 'Do you think this will work?' Lagos needs a good dry-cleaning and laundry service."

Femi Otedola reacts to Temi's pregnancy news

Legit.ng had reported that Temi Otedola and her husband, singer Mr Eazi, recently announced that they are expecting their first child together, exciting fans and well-wishers across social media.

Since sharing the joyful news, the couple has been giving fans glimpses into their pregnancy journey with heartwarming updates and special moments.

In a new video, Temi Otedola shared how members of her family reacted after learning that she was expecting a baby. The actress captured the emotional responses of her loved ones, especially her billionaire businessman father, Femi Otedola, after discovering he would soon become a grandfather.

Source: Legit.ng