The Slovak Republic published its official list of countries whose nationals are exempt from visa requirements when entering the country

The exemptions vary by passport type, with some nationalities only qualifying if they hold biometric, diplomatic, or service passports

Several African, Asian, and Caribbean nations appear on the list, though the conditions attached to each country differ significantly

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

Bratislava, Slovakia - The Slovak Republic has published an official list of countries whose citizens may enter its territory without a visa.

The conditions of gaining entry into Slovakia vary depending on the type of passport held by the traveller.

Discover Slovakia's visa-free entry list: Important details for international travellers. Photo credit: @front_ukrainian

Source: Twitter

The list covers ordinary travel passports, diplomatic passports, service passports, special passports, and, in select cases, other travel documents such as national identity cards.

This was disclosed by the Ministry of Interior of the Slovak Republic.

Who qualifies for visa-free entry to Slovakia

Citizens travelling on ordinary travel passports and granted full visa-free access include nationals of Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Guatemala, Honduras, Israel, Japan, Malaysia, Mauritius, Mexico (up to 90 days), Nicaragua, Panama, Peru, Seychelles, Singapore, the United Kingdom, the United States of America, Uruguay, Venezuela, and the United Arab Emirates, among others.

Some nationalities qualify only under specific conditions. Nationals of Albania, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Georgia, Moldova, Montenegro, Serbia, and Ukraine are visa-exempt when travelling on ordinary passports, but only if those passports are biometric.

Mexico's visa-free stay on an ordinary passport is capped at 90 days.

Countries such as Algeria, Armenia, Azerbaijan, Belarus, Cambodia, Cape Verde, China, Egypt, Indonesia, Jordan, Kazakhstan, Mongolia, Pakistan, Russia, South Africa, Thailand, Tunisia, Turkey, Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan, and Vietnam do not qualify for visa-free entry on ordinary travel passports.

However, holders of diplomatic or service passports from these countries are exempt from visa requirements.

Special categories and additional exemptions

Holders of United Nations laissez-passer travel documents are exempt from visa requirements for stays not exceeding 30 days or while carrying out an official assignment.

Recognised refugees and stateless persons holding travel documents issued in accordance with the Geneva Convention of 28 July 1951, or the New York Convention of 28 September 1954, and who are resident in certain countries including Australia, Canada, Israel, Japan, Singapore, the United States of America, and the United Arab Emirates, are also not subject to visa requirements.

This exemption does not cover holders of refugee passports issued by Ireland or the United Kingdom.

Nationals of NATO member states or Partnership for Peace countries entering Slovakia as members of armed forces with valid identification cards that include a photograph, or holders of individual or collective movement orders, are similarly exempt.

This category extends to civilian staff and dependants accompanying military personnel under a movement order.

British citizens who are not considered nationals of the United Kingdom for the purposes of Community law, including British Nationals Overseas, are also listed among those exempt from visa requirements.

Regarding Vanuatu, ordinary passport holders have faced a temporary suspension of visa-free access since May 4, 2022, under a Council Implementing Regulation of the European Union.

Travellers who entered the EU before the regulation came into force were permitted to complete their stay and exit without a visa, though new entries under ordinary Vanuatu passports issued from 25 May 2015 onward remain subject to the suspension.

Slovakia's new visa exemptions include unique conditions. Photo credit: @wartranslated

Source: Twitter

Romania visa-free countries in 2026

Recall that Romania grants visa-free entry to nationals of over 60 countries under Regulation EU 1806/2018, covering multiple regions across the globe.

Holders of valid Schengen visas and residence permits can also enter Romania for short stays of up to 90 days without a separate visa

Canadians, Japanese, and American passport holders face specific conditions on length of stay before they must apply for an extension.

UK: Countries that can visit without visa

Meanwhile, Legit.ng also reported that the UK government maintains a list of visa nationals, and citizens from countries not on that list can visit for up to six months without a traditional visitor visa.

Americans, Canadians, Australians, Japanese, and most Gulf and European nationals are among those eligible for visa-free short stays in the UK.

Irish citizens hold a unique exemption under the Common Travel Area arrangement, requiring neither a visa nor an Electronic Travel Authorisation to enter the UK.

Source: Legit.ng