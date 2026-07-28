A N250 million scholarship fund opened applications for current and recent NYSC members seeking technology training in 2025

The fund covers 1,562 learners, with each receiving about N160,000 in part-scholarship support towards an AltSchool Africa diploma

Eligible applicants can choose from six technology programmes, including cybersecurity, data analysis, and AI-powered engineering

Pascal Oparada is a journalist with Legit.ng, covering technology, energy, stocks, investment, and the economy for over a decade.

Applications have opened nationwide for the NYSC to Tech Job Scholarship Fund, a ₦250 million initiative aimed at helping corps members, recent graduates, and prospective NYSC participants acquire in-demand digital skills.

The programme is designed to improve participants’ access to technology careers, internships and entry-level job opportunities in Nigeria’s growing digital economy.

Application opens for NYSC members and graduates to secure a N250m tech scholarship. Credit: NYSC

Source: Facebook

Under the initiative, 1,562 eligible learners will receive about ₦160,000 each in part-scholarship support towards selected technology diploma programmes offered by AltSchool Africa.

Beneficiaries to receive ₦160,000 support

The scholarship package includes ₦10,000 to cover the application fee and ₦150,000 towards tuition.

Successful applicants will also gain access to practical, industry-focused technology training, career guidance and mentorship. Selected learners who do not have suitable devices for their studies may also receive laptop support.

However, applicants should note that the scheme is a partial scholarship and not a fully funded programme. Beneficiaries will be required to pay the outstanding balance of their tuition fees after the ₦160,000 scholarship support has been applied.

Who can apply?

The opportunity is open to:

Current members of the National Youth Service Corps

Recent NYSC alumni

Nigerians preparing to begin their compulsory national service

Applicants will be expected to provide information about their NYSC status, preferred technology programme and career goals during the application process.

Technology courses available

Eligible applicants can select from several technology-focused diploma pathways, including:

AI-Powered Fullstack Engineering

Cybersecurity

Data Analysis

Cloud Engineering

Technical Product Management

Digital Marketing Automation and Sales

The courses are structured to equip learners with practical skills that are increasingly sought after by employers and technology companies.

Internship and job opportunities

Beyond classroom training, the scholarship initiative will support participants in developing practical projects and professional portfolios that can demonstrate their abilities to potential employers.

Learners may also have opportunities to apply for internships from the sixth month of their diploma programme.

After completing their training, graduates could receive additional support in connecting with internship openings, entry-level jobs and hiring partners.

Why the scholarship matters

Many Nigerian graduates leave higher institutions without the practical digital skills required for technology-related roles.

The NYSC to Tech Job Scholarship Fund provides corps members and recent graduates with an opportunity to use their service year or post-service period to acquire relevant skills, build professional portfolios and improve their chances of securing employment in the digital economy.

With technology continuing to create new career opportunities across different industries, the initiative could provide a valuable pathway for young Nigerians seeking to transition into high-demand digital roles.

How to apply

Interested applicants should visit the official NYSC to Tech Job Scholarship portal to review the eligibility requirements, available programmes and application deadline.

Good news for NYSC members as application opens for N250 million scholarship fund. Credit: NYSC

Source: Facebook

Applicants are advised to submit their applications early and confirm the current deadline on the official portal, as application timelines may change.

This version keeps the scholarship details clear while strengthening the opportunity, career and employment angles.

Bosun Tijani Foundation opens applications for AI training

Legit.ng earlier reported that the Bosun Tijani Foundation has opened applications for the second cohort of its Generative AI Fellowship, a six-month programme aimed at building practical artificial intelligence skills among young Nigerians while paying each participant N50,000 every month.

The fellowship targets Nigerians looking to enter the AI industry, offering two distinct learning tracks based on career interest.

Candidates on the AI Engineering track will cover areas such as machine learning, model fine-tuning, cloud deployment using tools like SageMaker and Docker, AI security, and agentic Retrieval-Augmented Generation (RAG) systems.

Source: Legit.ng