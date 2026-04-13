Full List of Samsung Phones That Will Stop Receiving Updates in 2026
- Samsung has shared an updated list of its smartphones that will stop receiving Android and security updates
- The company said affected devices would no longer receive major software upgrades
- Samsung noted that some models may continue to receive limited security patches for a short period
Legit.ng journalist Dave Ibemere has experience in business journalism, with in-depth knowledge of the Nigerian economy, stocks, and general market trends.
Samsung has published an updated list of Galaxy devices that will no longer receive future software updates, marking the gradual end of support for several older smartphones.
The company noted that while affected devices will continue to function normally, they will no longer receive new security patches once support officially ends.
According to Samsung’s update policy, devices typically receive major Android upgrades and security updates for a fixed number of years, depending on their release category, after which they are removed from the active support list.
Samsung phones that will stop getting updates in 2026
1. Older models (general list)
- Galaxy S21
- Galaxy S21+
- Galaxy S21 Ultra
- Galaxy Note 20
- Galaxy Note 20 Ultra
- Galaxy A52
- Galaxy A03
- Galaxy A22
- Galaxy F22
- Galaxy F42
- Galaxy M32
- Galaxy M42
- Galaxy Z Fold 3
- Galaxy Z Flip 3
2. Phones that already stopped updates in 2026
Flagship & premium
- Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra – February 2026
- Samsung Galaxy S22+ – February 2026
- Samsung Galaxy S22 – February 2026
- Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G – January 2026
Mid-range
- Samsung Galaxy A53 5G – April 2026
- Samsung Galaxy A33 5G – April 2026
Budget / entry-level
- Samsung Galaxy A03 – February 2026
- Samsung Galaxy A03 Core – January 2026
- Samsung Galaxy M14 – March 2026
3. Phones that will stop updates later in 2026 (still supported for now)
Foldables
- Samsung Galaxy Z Fold4 – August 2026
- Samsung Galaxy Z Flip4 – August 2026
- Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3 5G – August 2026 (security updates end)
Enterprise / rugged
- Samsung Galaxy XCover6 Pro – July 2026
Mid-range
- Samsung Galaxy A73 5G – April 2026
Budget / entry-level
- Samsung Galaxy A06 – August 2026
- Samsung Galaxy F14 – September 2026
- Samsung Galaxy F05 – September 2026
- Samsung Galaxy M05 – September 2026
- Samsung Galaxy A13 (SM-A137) – July 2026 (security updates end)
- Samsung Galaxy M13 – July 2026 (security updates end)
4. Phones that stopped updates before 2026 (for context)
- Samsung Galaxy A05 – October 2025
- Samsung Galaxy A05s – October 2025
- Samsung Galaxy M44 5G – October 2025
- Samsung Galaxy A14 – May 2025
What happens when support ends?
Samsung explained that devices do not stop working when software support ends. Core functions such as calls, messaging, and apps continue to operate normally, Vanguard reports.
However, security updates are discontinued, meaning newly discovered vulnerabilities are no longer fixed, increasing potential security risks over time.
Apple releases list of iPhones outdated in 2026
Legit.ng earlier reported that Apple has released an updated list of iPhone models that are now classified as either vintage or obsolete, marking the end of hardware service support for iPhones
In a new statement released on the American multinational tech firm's official website, a phone is considered obsolete when its sale and distribution had stopped more than seven years ago.
Source: Legit.ng
Dave Ibemere (Senior Business Editor) Dave Ibemere is a senior business editor at Legit.ng. He is a financial journalist with over a decade of experience in print and online media. He also holds a Master's degree from the University of Lagos. He is a member of the African Academy for Open-Source Investigation (AAOSI), the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations and other media think tank groups. He previously worked with The Guardian, BusinessDay, and headed the business desk at Ripples Nigeria. Email: dave.ibemere@corp.legit.ng.