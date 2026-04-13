Samsung has shared an updated list of its smartphones that will stop receiving Android and security updates

The company said affected devices would no longer receive major software upgrades

Samsung noted that some models may continue to receive limited security patches for a short period

Legit.ng journalist Dave Ibemere has experience in business journalism, with in-depth knowledge of the Nigerian economy, stocks, and general market trends.

Samsung has published an updated list of Galaxy devices that will no longer receive future software updates, marking the gradual end of support for several older smartphones.

The company noted that while affected devices will continue to function normally, they will no longer receive new security patches once support officially ends.

Samsung ends updates for several Galaxy phones in 2026 Photo: picture alliance / Contributor

Source: Getty Images

According to Samsung’s update policy, devices typically receive major Android upgrades and security updates for a fixed number of years, depending on their release category, after which they are removed from the active support list.

Samsung phones that will stop getting updates in 2026

1. Older models (general list)

Galaxy S21

Galaxy S21+

Galaxy S21 Ultra

Galaxy Note 20

Galaxy Note 20 Ultra

Galaxy A52

Galaxy A03

Galaxy A22

Galaxy F22

Galaxy F42

Galaxy M32

Galaxy M42

Galaxy Z Fold 3

Galaxy Z Flip 3

2. Phones that already stopped updates in 2026

Flagship & premium

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra – February 2026

Samsung Galaxy S22+ – February 2026

Samsung Galaxy S22 – February 2026

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G – January 2026

Mid-range

Samsung Galaxy A53 5G – April 2026

Samsung Galaxy A33 5G – April 2026

Budget / entry-level

Samsung Galaxy A03 – February 2026

Samsung Galaxy A03 Core – January 2026

Samsung Galaxy M14 – March 2026

3. Phones that will stop updates later in 2026 (still supported for now)

Foldables

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold4 – August 2026

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip4 – August 2026

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3 5G – August 2026 (security updates end)

Enterprise / rugged

Samsung Galaxy XCover6 Pro – July 2026

Mid-range

Samsung Galaxy A73 5G – April 2026

Budget / entry-level

Samsung Galaxy A06 – August 2026

Samsung Galaxy F14 – September 2026

Samsung Galaxy F05 – September 2026

Samsung Galaxy M05 – September 2026

Samsung Galaxy A13 (SM-A137) – July 2026 (security updates end)

Samsung Galaxy M13 – July 2026 (security updates end)

Samsung phases out support for older smartphones Photo: NurPhoto

Source: Getty Images

4. Phones that stopped updates before 2026 (for context)

Samsung Galaxy A05 – October 2025

Samsung Galaxy A05s – October 2025

Samsung Galaxy M44 5G – October 2025

Samsung Galaxy A14 – May 2025

What happens when support ends?

Samsung explained that devices do not stop working when software support ends. Core functions such as calls, messaging, and apps continue to operate normally, Vanguard reports.

However, security updates are discontinued, meaning newly discovered vulnerabilities are no longer fixed, increasing potential security risks over time.

Apple releases list of iPhones outdated in 2026

Legit.ng earlier reported that Apple has released an updated list of iPhone models that are now classified as either vintage or obsolete, marking the end of hardware service support for iPhones

In a new statement released on the American multinational tech firm's official website, a phone is considered obsolete when its sale and distribution had stopped more than seven years ago.

Source: Legit.ng