Content creators gathered at TikTok’s #LevelUp programme in Lagos to deepen their knowledge and command of tools and revenue opportunities to thrive in the digital economy

Industry leaders and government representatives, who were also present at the event, praised TikTok’s focus on content safety, mental health, and community guidelines for creators

Reacting to the importance of the programme, creators like Saheed Bayonle and Dr Olawale shared how the platform's initiatives helped them turn their passions into profitable careers

With content creation now firmly an industry of its own, practitioners in the space, otherwise known as content creators, have continued to explore ways to be better at their craft and improve the returns they get from social media platforms.

It is towards this that popular social media platform TikTok held an event in September in Lagos, Nigeria to provide over content creators with the tools and mentorship needed to thrive in the digital creative economy.

Nigerian content creators learn more ways to grow their influence and make money on TikTok.

Since TikTok started the #LevelUp progamme, it has played a pivotal role in amplifying the voices of African creators on the global stage, offering meaningful economic opportunities, and helping them unlock partnerships that foster both financial and professional success.

Speaking on the initiative, head of content operations, Sub-Saharan Africa at TikTok, Boniswa Sidwaba, remarked that creators remain crucial to the operations of the platform and the platform is committed to seeing more Africans thrive.

"As a platform, creators have always been at the heart of what we do. We believe in building real pathways for African creators to thrive; giving them access to professional tools on TikTok, mentorship from industry experts, and revenue-generating opportunities that can turn content creation into a sustainable career. As we continue to grow the #LevelUpAfrica programme, we hope to see more creators thrive in turning their passions into profit."

Apart from the convergence of creators, the event also brought together media practitioners, industry leaders, and government representatives, including the director general of the National Film and Video Censor Board, Dr Shaibu Husseini.

Husseini expressed his appreciation to the platform and its emphasis on guidelines that safeguard decency, mental health and security.

"We commend TikTok for expanding its creator education programmes. What stood out for us at the event was the Community Guidelines, Mental Health and Policies education. This remains a priority; ensuring that while creators can thrive in the digital economy, they do this with the understanding that it needs to be safe and responsible content creation. This way, Nigeria’s creative community thrives in a secure and supportive digital environment. We look forward to continued partnerships with TikTok,” Husseini commented.

Participants react to TikTok’s content creator programme

Creators and other participants at the TikTok event had reactions. Legit.ng gathered a few below:

Danilo Acquisto, co-founder and CEO, Special Effects Media: "Africa is home to some of the most creative voices on the planet, but those voices often don't see the long term success they deserve, not because of a lack of talent or creativity, but a lack of access, structure, and support. TikTok’s investment into this programme and their decision to deliver it through partners rooted in the region, signals a powerful shift from short-term reach to long-term relevance. When we get this right, we’re not just unlocking creators, we are unlocking Africa."

Stakeholders hail TikTok's empowerment initiative for AFrican content creators.

Saheed Bayonle, actor and content creator: "The Level Up Africa initiative has been a pivotal experience for me. Before the programme, I was self-taught and often used ineffective strategies like overusing hashtags. The training gave me a deeper understanding of staying within my niche and the value of community. I also learned about monetisation, which I didn't even realise I had access to. I am proud to be a creator now."

Dr. Olawale, a medical doctor and TikTok wellness ambassador, shared: "Working with TikTok has been a revelation for me because most of the things I am doing, and the impact I have been able to create with the content I put out, has been because of TikTok. The ability to reach millions of people with my content, the ability to go viral, and the opportunity to actively build a community have been primarily led by TikTok. I am really, really happy that I was able to find my purpose and my place on TikTok as an entertainment platform."

Many other content creators expressed their delight with TikTok’s continued investment in them and how it helps to amplify their voices, showcase their talent while they continue to maximise resources to grow.

