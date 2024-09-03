MultiChoice, the parent company of DStv, has removed 11 channels from its content offerings to subscribers

The channels were removed at different times in 2024, with the latest being the kids' channels, which were blocked on August 30, 2024

Despite the removal of these channels, DStv still has over 300 channels available for subscribers to enjoy entertainment and stay informed

MultiChoice, the parent company of DStv, has removed 11 channels from its platform, affecting various genres, including sports, news, religious, and kids programming.

Legit.ng observed that the 11 channels were no longer available to subscribers at the time of reporting, and it is unclear if they will be restored.

The channels were removed at different times from January to August, and the most recent is PSB Kids on channel 313.

DSTV message to subscribers trying to access 313 reads:

"This channel is closed. Press i or check the 8-day TV Guide to find out when it will open."

Despite the removal, DSTV subscribers still have available various channels for similar content to enjoy.

Below is the full list of the removed channels:

Channel 446 - Deutsche Welle Channel 390 - Emmanuel TV Channel 264 - 1Free State TV Channel 266 - NWTV Channel 451 - B4U Movies Channel 180 - People's Weather Channel 127 - GinX eSports Channel 119 - 1Magic Channel 115 - ΜΕ Channel 183 - Wild Earth Channel 153 - Africa Magic Urban Channel 313 - PBS Kids

DSTV popularity in Nigeria

DSTV is incredibly popular in Nigeria because it offers a wide range of channels that cater to diverse tastes, from local and international news to movies, sports, and entertainment.

Football is a huge draw, with DSTV providing extensive coverage of the Premier League, La Liga, and other major leagues, which keeps fans glued to their screens.

The platform's high-quality service, reliability, and the ability to watch live events in real time are major selling points. Additionally, DSTV frequently introduces new features and content, ensuring viewers have access to the latest shows and innovations.

DSTV subscriber shares experience

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a DSTV user narrated how his friend switched to DSTV after trying different TV plans.

In a video clip, he explained that his friend had signed up for Max Pro but was disappointed when he couldn't show football matches like DSTV.

Eventually, his friend returned to DSTV to enjoy live football fully and get the best value for his subscription.

