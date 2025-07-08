Fluminense vs Chelsea is gathering momentum as both teams battle for a ticket to the 2025 FIFA World Cup final

Midfielder Cole Palmer has expressed concern as the Blues take on another impressive side from Brazil

Thousands of football fans from South America have arrived in the city ahead of the encounter billed for Tuesday, July 8

Chelsea star Cole Palmer has expressed concerns as his side face a tense showdown with Brazilian side Fluminense in their quest for a spot in the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup final.

The young English midfielder, who has been impressive for the Blues in the competition, practically understands the kind of damage the opponents could do.

Fluminense are eager to upset the English Premier League giants when both teams clash at the MetLife Stadium in New Jersey on Tuesday, July 8.

Chelsea are gradually becoming one of the favourites to win the prestigious title, as they have displayed a blend of flair and resilience, with Palmer’s creativity and composure on the ball proving instrumental.

However, Fluminense’s dynamic attacking style could pose a big threat, as thousands of fans from South America are in town to support their own.

Recall that Chelsea produced a last-gasp finish to defeat Palmeiras 2-1 to reach the semi-final. Palmer disclosed that it would be a totally different ball game against Fluminense.

He told Legit.ng:

"Fluminense are a proper side, full of quality and fight. We’ve got to be at our best, no mistakes.

"I'm happy for the win (against Palmeiras). It was a very tough one. Brazilian teams are doing good in this competition and we'll play against another one in the semi-final.

"We just have to believe in ourselves to play there and try to win."

Meanwhile, the 82,500-capacity MetLife Stadium is set to host both semi-finals as Real Madrid and PSG face off in the other fixture on Wednesday, June 9.

Club World Cup faces criticism

Meanwhile, the ongoing 2025 FIFA Club World Cup in the United States has continued to face criticism for several reasons, per The New York Times.

There are concerns as regards team selection, player workload, and the overall structure of the tournament. Some argue that the qualification process favours certain regions and that the schedule is too demanding on players.

Some pundits are unimpressed by the tournament's impact on the competitive balance of football and whether it truly represents the best clubs in the world.

Chelsea bid for Firmin Lopez

Legit.ng earlier reported that Chelsea have submitted a staggering €75 million (£63 million) bid for Barcelona midfielder Fermin Lopez as they aim to secure a second major La Liga signing this summer.

The Stamford Bridge outfit have already bolstered their squad with the signing of striker Liam Delap from Ipswich Town, who is expected to provide competition for Nicolas Jackson up front.

Enzo Maresca is now looking to reinforce their centre-back, central midfield, left wing, and goalkeeper positions as they prepare for the Club World Cup and a Premier League title challenge next season.

