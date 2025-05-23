Nigerians now have a new option as Luft Pay TV officially launches in Nigeria, promising affordable prices

The company promises accessible, affordable, and locally relevant entertainment and foreign content

Yemi Adebowale, the communication head, said it is already making sales and has commenced installations in Nigeria’s six geopolitical zones

Luft Pay TV has officially entered Nigeria's competitive pay television market with its launch in Lagos.

The company is promising accessible, affordable, and locally relevant entertainment options for Nigerian consumers.

At the launch event, held on Wednesday, May 21, Yemi Adebowale, Head of Corporate Communications and Media at Luft Pay TV, said that the platform's focus is on meeting the increasing demand for quality home entertainment at fair prices.

The Nation reports that Adebowale added that Luft Pay TV is committed to delivering high-definition content, premium children’s programming, and a strong focus on indigenous stories.

He stated:

"This brand is not just delivering television, it is delivering trust, clarity, and connection we promise."

Subscription price for Luft Pay TV

Adebowale said the pay TV service operates on a single bouquet model priced at N7,500 monthly, providing access to over 35 premium channels spanning sports, Nollywood, Hollywood, kids' shows, documentaries, music, and lifestyle content.

According to the company, the decoder costs N25,000, while a full set-top box kit with accessories is priced at N35,000.

According to Punch, the company said that its one subscription model removes the need for multiple tiers and hidden charges, offering a more user-friendly experience.

Adebowale also noted that Luft Pay TV is an entirely Nigerian-owned brand and is committed to promoting local storytelling through partnerships with indigenous content creators.

He added that the company had already begun installations across cities and towns in Nigeria’s six geopolitical zones, supported by a growing sales and distribution network.

Governor's praise for Luft pay TV

Governors Abdullahi Sule of Nasarawa and Caleb Mutfwang of Plateau praised the launch of Luft pay TV and also called for more Indigenous content

They also highlighted the economic opportunities and growth potential that the pay-TV industry brings to the country.

Governor Sule urged Luft TV to focus its content on news, youth, sports, commentary, history, and especially Nigerian culture, positioning it as a platform to celebrate the nation’s identity.

Governor Mutfwang added that Luft TV should aim to deliver high-quality options to viewers at affordable prices.

