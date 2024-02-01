YouTube has decided to remove the Synagogue Church of All Nations (SCOAN) Emmanel TV channel from its platform

The decision was taken a few weeks after controversial documentary reports by the British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC)

Emmanuel TV is one of the most subscribed Christian ministry YouTube channels globally, with over 500,000 subscribers

YouTube has taken down the main channel run by the late founder of the Synagogue Church of All Nations (SCOAN), Emmanuel TV, which used to broadcast the religious activities performed by the church.

This follows the allegations against SCOAN's late founder, Prophet TB Joshua, in a controversial documentary by the British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC).

Legit.ng had earlier reported that the BBC alleged that TB Joshua when he was alive, perpetrated sexual and psychological torture, financial fraud, and criminal negligence.

The BBC's three-part documentary was produced in partnership with openDemocracy, a website on global current affairs.

YouTube deletes Emmanual TV channel

There have been positive and negative reactions since the documentary was released.

Additionally, in defence of the allegations, Emmanuel's TV media department showcased some women who participated in the investigative documentary and shared archival footage depicting several of these whistleblowers' experiences while they were church members.

These actions, OpenDemocracy said, amplified abuse against Joshua's accusers on YouTube. The platform also identified and reported more than 50 abusive videos.

In response, YouTube, which has stringent policies on hate speech, decided to delete the platform.

YouTube, in a statement, said:

"The flagged channel was terminated for violating our hate speech policies.”

BBC reacts

Following the development, BBC shared YouTube's decision on all its platforms.

A caption from BBC reads:

"YouTube has terminated the official channel of disgraced Nigerian televangelist TB Joshua's megachurch for violating its hate speech policies."

However, this is not the first time that YouTube has deleted the Emmanuel TV channel. In April 2021, YouTube shut down the channel due to 'gay curing' claims.

Emmanuel TV now only operates on Facebook, other social media platforms, and free-to-air channels to reach its targeted audience.

DSTV removes Emmanuel TV

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that a senior official of SCOAN said Multichoice informed SCOAN in 2021 that Emmanuel TV would be removed from its platforms if the viewership figures did not improve.

Shortly after the BBC released its investigations that indicted the late Joshua and his church, viewers of DStv and GOtv could not view Emmanuel TV again.

