A serving Nigerian minister has been ousted from Labour's parliamentary party because she said Israel is committing genocide in Gaza

Kate Osamor's suspension has sparked reactions on social media with some supporting her and others criticising her statement

However, the development comes days after the ICJ put Israel on trial for genocide

Labour Party (LP) has suspended MP Kate Osamor following her statement that Gaza should be remembered as genocide in a post about Holocaust Memorial Day, equating the genocide of Jews with the ongoing situation in the Gaza Strip in the Israel-Hamas war.

Kate Osamor, Labour MP, shared a photograph of herself signing the Westminster remembrance book of the Holocaust Educational Trust. Photo credit: @KateOsamor

Although, the Edmonton MP has since apologised for "any offence caused" by the message distributed to local party members on Friday, January 28.

But Jewish groups have criticised her remarks, BBC reported.

The chief whip suspended her from the parliamentary party while launching a probe into the matter.

Details of the Holocaust Memorial Day (HMD)

According to reports, the Holocaust Memorial Day (HMD) is the day for everyone to remember the six million Jews and other groups murdered during the Holocaust, alongside recent genocides.

Ms Osamor had shared a photograph of herself at a Holocaust Educational Trust event.

In a tweet that has gone viral on her X account, she wrote:

"Tomorrow is Holocaust Memorial Day, an international day to remember the six million Jews murdered during the Holocaust, the millions of other people murdered under Nazi persecution of other groups and more recent genocides in Cambodia, Rwanda, Bosnia and now Gaza."

In a recent interview with the BBC, she described her remarks as a "painful insult to survivors of the Holocaust".

The MP for Edmonton in north London is due to meet other party officials again, later this week, The Guardian reported.

This comes after the International Court of Justice (ICJ) ruled that Israel must obey the Genocide Convention, taking urgent steps to avoid the killing and harming of civilians, AlJazeera reported.

