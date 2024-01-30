Some church members of The Lord's Chosen Charismatic Revival Ministries (TLCCRM) have jumped on the trending "Of course" trend in style

The "Of Course" challenge involved people sharing characteristics about themselves, a particular location or their association

The young Chosen members identified with their church with pride while rocking their customised aprons

A group of female church members of The Lord's Chosen Charismatic Revival Ministries (TLCCRM) have become viral sensations after they joined the "Of Course" social media challenge.

One of them, @favvyadorable99, uploaded a clip on TikTok of herself and a few others jumping on the trendy challenge in their aprons.

The ladies happily talked about The Lord's Chosen church. Photo Credit: @favvyadorable99

Source: TikTok

The well-dressed ladies took turns to speak highly of the Pastor Lazarus Muoka-led church and what makes them unique from other worship centres.

"As a Chosen, of course, I put on my apron all the time as a means of evangelism and advertising my church,'' one of the ladies said confidently with a smile on her face.

They touched on some of their slang as well.

"Of course, I am a Chosen. When my daddy GO says precious daddy, we reply father," another lady revealed.

Though the comment section of the TikTok clip was turned off, it has amassed over 204k views at the time of this report.

Watch the video below:

Chosen members move to buy Muoka jet

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Lord's Chosen church members had reportedly moved to get their general overseer Pastor Lazarus Muoka a private jet.

Daily Sun reported that this was revealed by one of the testifiers on Sunday at the end of the church’s 2-day crusade titled: ‘God has sworn to bless you,’ held in Lagos.

Members of the church in South Korea, the USA, the United Kingdom, Australia, and other parts of the world said it was high time Muoka enjoyed a private jet due to the nature of his evangelism.

The Chosen members revealed that Muoka had been discouraging them from getting a private jet for him, but said that now is the right time to do that.

In 2017, Muoka, an established author, was listed as one of the top ten richest pastors in Nigeria Muoka, who was born in Mgbidi in Imo, was raised in a Catholic family in the southeast state where he finished his primary and secondary education.

Source: Legit.ng