BREAKING: YouTube Deletes TB Joshua's Page After BBC Exposé
- YouTube has taken down the main channel run by the late founder of the Synagogue Church of All Nations (SCOAN), Prophet TB Joshua — Emmanuel TV, amid allegations against the late preacher
- Legit.ng reports that Emmanuel TV is used to broadcast the religious activities performed by the church
- The BBC's sanction is coming on the heels of the controversial documentary reports by the British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) about the allegations of torture and sexual assaults reportedly perpetrated by TB Joshua
Ikotun, Lagos state - Weeks after the BBC exposé, popular online video-sharing platform, YouTube, has shut down Prophet Temitope Balogun's (TB Joshua's) account.
Late TB Joshua founded the Synagogue Church of All Nations (SCOAN) and Emmanuel TV.
BBC, the British Broadcasting Corporation, disclosed this update on Wednesday evening, January 31.
This is the second time in three years that YouTube would suspend the late prominent Nigerian megachurch preacher’s channel.
Emmanuel TV had more than half a million followers on YouTube and hundreds of millions of views.
BBC's post, made via its verified Instagram page, partly reads:
"YouTube has terminated the official channel of disgraced Nigerian televangelist TB Joshua's megachurch for violating its hate speech policies.
"It comes weeks after an investigation by #BBCAfricaEye and @open_democracy uncovered evidence of widespread sexual abuse and torture by the late preacher.
"Emmanuel TV played a key role in his rise from local pastor to global star."
Legit.ng reports that TB Joshua died in 2021, but his (SCOAN) is presently run by his wife, Evelyn Joshua.
The church has not commented on the removal, but has said previous allegations of wrongdoing have been "unfounded".
Not the first time
In April 2021, SCOAN's YouTube channel was deactivated by YouTube.
The page was shut down after Joshua posted videos on his channel claiming to ‘cure’ gay members of his congregation of their sexuality.
DSTV removes Emmanuel TV
Earlier, Legit.ng reported that a senior official of SCOAN said Multichoice informed SCOAN in 2021 that Emmanuel TV would be removed from its platforms if the viewership figures did not improve.
Shortly after the BBC released its investigations that indicted the late Joshua and his church, viewers of DStv and GOtv could not view Emmanuel TV again.
