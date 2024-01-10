Multichoice, the parent company of DStv, Gotv, has announced decision to remove Emmanuel TV from its platform

The popular religious TV station on DSTV channel 390 was used to propagate the preaching of late TB Joshua

Emmanuel TV, which was founded in 2006, has been on air worldwide on various satellites

Legit.ng journalist Dave Ibemere has over a decade of experience covering business and the economy

Emmanuel TV, the television network established by the late Nigerian televangelist Temitope Babatunde Joshua, popularly known as TB Joshua, will no longer air on MultiChoice platforms DStv and GOtv from Wednesday, January 17, 2024.

Apart from MultiChoice, Emmanuel TV would also exit StarSat and other pay-tv platforms.

No more Emmanuel TV on DStv, Gotv Photo credit: Pius Utomi Ekpei

Source: Getty Images

This decision follows an investigative documentary released on January 8 by the British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) on the late TB Joshua, founder of the Synagogue Church of All Nations (SCOAN).

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

The documentary chronicles the alleged horrors and crimes committed by TB Joshua and also staged miracles.

For context:

Emmanuel TV removed from broadcasting

Emmanuel TV, founded by the late televangelist TB Joshua in Nigeria in 2006, airs its programs on DSTV channel 390.

It has also gained popularity and expanded its reach through its YouTube channel, and it is one of the most subscribed Christian ministry YouTube channels globally.

However, in April 2021, YouTube shut down the channel due to "gay curing" claims.

Consequently, Emmanuel TV had to start over on YouTube and currently has 480,000 subscribers.

SCON reacts

In reaction to the BBC investigation, SCOAN described the documentary as baseless, adding that the people interviewed were unknown to the church.

In an official statement signed by its Public Affairs Director, Mr Dare Adejumo, the church clarified that the statement's purpose is to dispel any misconceptions arising from the report.

Lecturer who passed the night in TB Joshua's house breaks silence

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Gloria Ernest-Samuel, a sub-dean of the Faculty of Humanities at Imo State University, has stated that she did not consider TB Joshua a prophet of God.

While some people dragged her, others supported her statement.

In the comment section, Gloria commended those speaking out against Joshua. Responding to a netizen, she said Joshua served another master other than God.

Source: Legit.ng