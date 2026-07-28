Aliko Dangote plans to donate 33% of his wealth, estimated at about $11.7 billion, to charity as part of his family succession plan

His daughter, Halima Dangote, said the decision is meant to ensure the family's philanthropic work continues for generations

The foundation invests heavily in health, education, nutrition and humanitarian projects, with most of its funding spent on programmes in Nigeria

Legit.ng journalist Victor Enengedi has over a decade's experience covering energy, MSMEs, technology, banking and the economy.

Africa’s richest man, Aliko Dangote, has made plans to dedicate one-third of his fortune to charitable causes as part of his succession strategy, according to his daughter, Halima Dangote.

Halima, who serves as a trustee of the Aliko Dangote Foundation, disclosed the arrangement in an interview with Bloomberg, explaining that the billionaire has already secured his family's consent to allocate 33% of his estate to philanthropy after his death.

Aliko Dangote plans to give away big part of His $35bn Wealth, daughter gives details

Source: UGC

According to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, Dangote’s estimated net worth is $35.1 billion, meaning the proposed donation would currently be worth about $11.7 billion, making it one of the largest philanthropic commitments by an African billionaire.

Philanthropy at the heart of Dangote’s legacy

Halima said her father views charitable giving as a key part of the legacy he intends to leave behind, stressing that philanthropy has been built into the family's long-term succession plans.

She explained that Dangote had already transferred a significant portion of his wealth to the Aliko Dangote Foundation and structured his will in line with Islamic principles that permit a portion of an estate to be dedicated to charitable causes.

“He sort of put all the structure in place whereby we focus a lot on health and education. He actually donated 25 per cent to the foundation. If you look at it, it is what we call in Sharia Code in Islam; it means he has donated 33 per cent of his whole inheritance to his foundation,” she said.

According to her, the foundation's activities are focused mainly on health and education, while the decision to allocate one-third of his inheritance reflects his belief that philanthropy should continue across future generations.

Halima added that Dangote sought the endorsement of his daughters and mother by having them sign the will approving the charitable allocation, describing giving back as a core value of both the family and its businesses.

Earlier this year, Dangote appointed his daughters to key executive positions within the Dangote Group as part of a broader leadership restructuring and succession plan.

Dangote Foundation expands health and education programmes

Founded in 1994, the Aliko Dangote Foundation has become one of Africa's largest private charitable organisations.

Halima revealed that the foundation received an endowment of $1.25 billion about a decade ago and has since attracted an additional $700 million in funding.

She said roughly 70% of the foundation's annual spending is invested in projects across Nigeria, while 20% supports programmes in other African countries. The remaining funds are used for initiatives in different parts of the world.

Its interventions cover healthcare, education, nutrition and humanitarian assistance. The foundation has also partnered with the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation and several northern Nigerian state governments on vaccination campaigns that contributed to the elimination of wild poliovirus in Africa.

Dangote's planned donation comes at a time when wealthy individuals across the world are making increasingly significant charitable pledges.

The recognition of Dangote's charitable efforts has continued to grow internationally. Earlier this year, TIME magazine included him in its inaugural TIME100 Philanthropy list, citing the Aliko Dangote Foundation's work across Africa, where it spends more than ₦50 billion each year on programmes aimed at improving lives through health, education and humanitarian support.

Aliko Dangote plans to give away big part of His $35bn Wealth, daughter gives details

Source: UGC

Dangote retires, appoints new chairman

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Africa’s richest man, Aliko Dangote, officially retired from the Board of Directors of the Dangote Sugar Refinery Plc

This move ends a two-decade tenure as chairman of the board, as he officially hands over the reins to his successor.

Dangote Sugar Refinery announced this change in a statement signed by the company secretary, Temitope Hassan.

Source: Legit.ng