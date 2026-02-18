Aliko Dangote appointed his daughters Halima, Fatima and Mariya to key executive roles within the Group

Halima will oversee the Dangote Family Office and international offices in Dubai and London

Fatima and Mariya will lead commercial operations for the oil and gas and cement businesses, respectively

Oluwatobi Odeyinka is a business editor at Legit.ng, covering energy, the money market, technology and macroeconomic trends in Nigeria.

Africa’s richest man, Aliko Dangote, has appointed his daughters to key executive positions within the Dangote Group as part of a broader leadership restructuring and succession plan, as reported by THISDAY.

Halima will oversee the Dangote Family Office and international offices in Dubai and London. Photo: Dangote Group.

Source: UGC

Halima Dangote takes on expanded international role

Halima Aliko Dangote has been named Group Executive Director, Dangote Family Office and International Offices (Dubai and London).

In her expanded capacity, Halima will continue to oversee the development of the Dangote Family Office in Dubai, focusing on strengthening its governance framework, operational structure, and policies.

She will also assume executive oversight of the group’s Dubai and London offices, ensuring alignment with corporate governance standards, operational efficiency, compliance, and cost management.

The company said the appointment underscores its commitment to succession planning, sustainability, and long-term institutional capacity as it grows its global footprint.

An unsigned internal note congratulated Halima on her new role, stating that the group must continue to strengthen its leadership base as it works toward its Vision 2030 goal of becoming a $100 billion enterprise by the end of the decade.

Fatima, Mariya Dangote assume commercial leadership roles

The group also announced the appointment of Fatima Aliko Dangote as Group Executive Director, Commercial Operations – Oil & Gas.

Fatima will provide commercial leadership across the group’s energy portfolio, including the Dangote Petroleum Refinery & Petrochemicals, fertiliser operations, and the West African Exploration and Production Company Limited (WAEP). She will continue to supervise corporate communications, administration and facilities, as well as group procurement.

Mariya Aliko Dangote has been appointed Group Executive Director, Commercial Operations – Cement and Foods Businesses. She will lead commercial strategy across the cement and food segments in all markets where the group operates, with a focus on market expansion, customer value, and operational efficiency.

According to the company, the appointments are aimed at empowering the next generation of leadership to sustain the group’s legacy while driving innovation and expansion under its Vision 2030 strategy.

Fatima will lead commercial operations in oil and gas, while Mariya will occupy the same role in the cement and food unit. Photo: Dangote Group

Source: Getty Images

Dangote signs $400m deal with Chinese firm

Meanwhile, the Dangote Group recently disclosed that it has signed a $400 million construction equipment agreement with XCMG Construction Machinery Co., Ltd..

In a statement issued on Monday, the company said the agreement would support the expansion of the Dangote Petroleum Refinery & Petrochemicals from its current capacity of 650,000 barrels per day to 1.4 million barrels per day. The expansion is projected to be completed within three years and is expected to position the refinery among the largest globally.

The group explained that the new equipment will be deployed across refining, petrochemicals, agriculture, and large-scale infrastructure projects.

As part of the broader expansion plan, polypropylene production is expected to increase from 900,000 metric tonnes per annum (mtpa) to 2.4 million mtpa.

Urea production capacity in Nigeria will rise from 3 million to 9 million mtpa, in addition to the existing 3 million mtpa capacity in Ethiopia. The company said this would strengthen its position as the world’s largest urea producer.

Linear Alkyl Benzene (LAB) production capacity is also set to increase to 400,000 mtpa, enhancing supply to detergent and cleaning product manufacturers across Africa. Additional base oil production capacity forms part of the expansion programme.

The group described the partnership with the Chinese manufacturer as a strategic investment designed to deepen its construction capabilities and accelerate progress toward its ambition of building a $100 billion enterprise by 2030.

Dangote refinery announces price reduction again

Legit.ng earlier reported that the Dangote Petroleum Refinery has reduced its gantry price of Premium Motor Spirit (otherwise known as petrol) to N880 per litre.

The latest price cut is a N30 reduction from the previous rate of N910 per litre.

The move by Dangote refinery will help to ease operating costs for factories and small businesses.

Source: Legit.ng