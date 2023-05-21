President Buhari recently launched two books that captured his life and his 8-year administration.

Dignitaries across different sectors of the economy were on ground to support the president, both morally and financially.

The President's billionaire friends doled out millions of nairas to launch the two books.

Nigerian billionaires were on ground to support President Muhammadu Buhari at the launch of his books in Abuja, the Federal Capital Territory.

During the grand unveiling ceremony of two books centered around President Buhari, an astonishing amount of over N500 million was spent by guests eager to obtain their copies, Punch reports.

Aliko Dangote, Bola Tinubu, President Muhammadu Buhari, Abdul Samad Rabiu Photo credit - Dangote Group, Bloomberg, Nigerian Government, BUA

The State House Banquet Hall in Abuja witnessed the presence of esteemed guests, including the President of Ghana, Nana Akufo-Addo, who did the honor of unveiling the books.

The books that stole the spotlight were "State of Repair: How Muhammadu Buhari Tried to Change Nigeria for Good," penned by Antony Goldman, and "The Legacy of Muhammadu Buhari," authored by Senator Abu Ibrahim.

These literary works aimed to shed light on the Buhari's life and impactful tenure as president of Nigeria.

Billionaires dole out millions of naira for Buhari

In a display of generosity and admiration, Abdulsamad Rabiu, the Executive Chairman of BUA Group, led the pack by acquiring copies of both books with an astonishing sum of N200 million.

Not to be outdone, Aliko Dangote, the Chairman of Dangote Group secured his copies for an equally impressive N100 million.

The upcoming political figures, President-elect Bola Tinubu and Vice President-elect Kashim Shettima, made their mark by obtaining copies for a combined total of N40 million.

Foremost Borno State-born industrialist and Chairman of Oriental Energy Resources (OER), Muhammed Idimi also bought copies of the books for N100 million.

To add to the significance of the event, former Ekiti State governor Dr. Kayode Fayemi reviewed "State of Repair," while Prof. Abubakar Abba, the Deputy Vice-Chancellor of the University of Abuja, lent his expertise to reviewing "The Legacy of Muhammadu Buhari."

Other dignitaries who were at the event included the Senate, Dr Ahmad Lawan, Governor of Kebbi State, Atiku Bagudu; and Chairman of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC); Senator Abdullahi Adamu.

Presidency scores buhari high, rolls out list of achievements in 8 years

In related news, Legit.ng earlier reported that the presidency has rated the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari high as he is about to complete his eight years in office as Nigeria's number one citizen and administrator.

Buhari's spokesperson, Femi Adesina, on Sunday, April 30, stated that President Buhari has served meritoriously.

The statement, a 90-page fact sheet chronicling the high points of President Buhari's administration, titled ‘Buhari’s footprint on the sands of time’, rolled out some of his achievements ranging from security, infrastructure, education, and a host of others.

