President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the appointment of a new substantive Accountant-General of the Federation

His appointment his coming less than ten days before the end of his administration as President of Nigeria and months after the suspension of the former AGF Ahmed Idris

President Buhari assented to the appointment of Dr Oluwatoyin Sakirat Madein, whose resumption takes effect from Thursday, May 18

FCT, Abuja - President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the appointment of Dr. Oluwatoyin Sakirat Madein, as the substantive Accountant-General of the Federation.

According to the official Twitter handle of the Federal Ministry of Information and Culture, Dr Madein's appointment was following the successful conduct of a selection process to fill the existing vacancy.

The appointment of Dr Maidein was made on Friday, May 19 in Abuja and her appointment is with effect from Thursday, May 18, 2023. Photo Credit: @MBuhari and @FMICNigeria

Source: Twitter

It was gathered that the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation, Dr. Folasade Yemi-Esan, CFR announced her appointment in Abuja on Friday, May 19 adding that the appointment is with effect from Thursday, May 18, 2023.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Dr Madein is stepping in to take over from Mr. Sylva Okolieboh, who had been in acting capacity as the AGF following the suspension of Idris Ahmed from office over allegations of corruption and embezzlement of public funds.

Ahmed is currently being prosecuted by the Economic and Financial Crimes Comission (EFCC) on various corruption charges.

Why Buhari Should Appoint New Accountant General of Federation Before May 29, Group Reveals

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that President Muhammadu Buhari was petition by a civil society group to make a crucial appointment.

The President has been urged to appoint a substantive Accountant General of the Federation (AGF).

Currently, Sylva Okolieaboh is holding the acting role following the suspension of Ahmed Idris, who is battling fraud allegations.

Buhari Approves Tenure Extension of Trustees of Police Trust Fund

Similarly, President Muhammadu Buhari has approved another re-appointment before the end of his tenure.

According to a statement from the Ministry of Police Affairs, he assented to the second tenure of the Board of Trustees of the Nigeria Police Trust Fund (NPTF).

It was gathered that the approval was based on the premise of the board's performance in the last three years.

Source: Legit.ng