Davido has revealed the biggest financial advice he received from Aliko Dangote, Africa's and Nigeria's richest man

Davido, who often refers to Dangote as his uncle, shared that Dangote emphasized the importance of financial literacy

He also revealed that Dangote only buys two cars every eight years, despite being one of the 100 wealthiest people in the world

Nigerian music superstar David Adeleke popularly known as Davido, has shared some valuable financial advice that he received from Africa's richest man, Aliko Dangote.

In a recent interview, Davido revealed that Dangote advised him to save and invest in assets.

Aliko Dangote wealth chart Credit: Bloomberg

During the interview, Davido, who is known for his love of luxury cars and extravagant lifestyle, was asked about his relationship with Dangote, to which he responded:

"Uncle Aliko is a very different kind of billionaire, he buys like two cars every eight years.

"Whenever he sees me he only says one thing, save your money."

Nigerians react

The revelation made by Davido sparked reactions from Nigerians on Instagram.

Henrychika1 wrote:

"He never leaves you without key advice that will change your thinking perspective. When I was still a waiter in 2012, I met him at the VIP section, then I was not a billionaire."

Also itisugochukwu added:

"Aliko is a wiseman, he’s not that rich for no reason"

Dangote net worth

According to data from Bloomberg, Aliko Dangote is estimated to be worth $20.5 billion as of Wednesday, April 26th, and is the 81st wealthiest person in the world.

Dangote has been a strong advocate of saving and investments which he has demonstrated through his company, Dangote Industries.

He has investments in nearly every sector of the economy, including cement, sugar, salt, oil, fertilizer, packaged food, oil and gas, and most recently, a refinery.

More money for Dangote

In another report, Legit.ng revealed that Africa's richest man is set to walk home with over N293 billion as dividends from his cement company, Dangote Cement.

Aliko Dangote's cement company recorded a revenue jump of 16.96% in 2022, to hit a high of over N1.61 trillion.

Dangote's dividend is more than the budget of 25 states for the fiscal year of 2023.

