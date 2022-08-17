Wizkid Breaks Record on Apple Music as His Made in Lagos 2021 Album Makes Him N2.11bn Richer
- Wizkid continue to lead the list of Nigerian artists making huge financial gain from their creativity and works
- Despite the album made in Lagos was released over a year old, music lovers around the world continue to listen
- The album has continued to be among the top streamed on Apple Music, and this has earned Wizkid a whopping N2.11 billion estimated earnings
The days of attempting to sell a CD in traffic in Lagos or via a marketing firm in Onisha are long gone, making this an excellent time to be a Nigerian musician.
Thanks to the success of digital distribution systems like Apple Music, Spotify, Audiomack, Youtube, and Boomplay, it's now simple for artists to make money on their creative, hard work.
This performer receives royalties, which are sums of money given to writers, composers, publishers, and other owners of copyright in exchange for the right to use their works.
Big stars such as Nigerian Afrobeats singer Ayodeji Ibrahim Balogun, popularly known as Wizkid, are cashing out big from these streaming services.
In an earlier exclusive report, Legit.ng shows how Wizkid made an estimated N6.42 billion from Spotify alone.
His earnings did not stop there, as it has emerged that the Afrobeats star's fourth studio album, ‘Made In Lagos’, has surpassed more than 500 million streams on Apple Music, Africa Facts Zone disclosed on Twitter.
The album, ‘Made In Lagos’, was premiered on October 30, 2020, with its deluxe edition released on August 27, 2021.
Wizkid pockets millions from Apple
Apple publicly stated that its average payout per stream is $0.01.
While one-tenth doesn't seem much for Wikzid and his associates, the $0.01 comes to a handsome reward of N2.11 billion ( $5m) from Apple Music.
Wizkid's Made in Lagos album records new milestone in America after selling 500k units, Star Boy FC rejoices
But there are various intricacies involved in subscription, countries and rights, so the artist may end up getting lower.
More revenues for Wizkid
Since Wizkid's album was released a year ago, fans have continued to enjoy it.
On Wednesday, 17 August, it was revealed that Wizkid's "Made In Lagos" has surpassed 100m streams via Pandora; it's currently at (104,000,000+).
It's the First African Album in history to achieve this amazing feat.
This is more income and gives insights into why he is regarded as one of the most successful African musicians.
