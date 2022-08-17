Wizkid continue to lead the list of Nigerian artists making huge financial gain from their creativity and works

Despite the album made in Lagos was released over a year old, music lovers around the world continue to listen

The album has continued to be among the top streamed on Apple Music, and this has earned Wizkid a whopping N2.11 billion estimated earnings

The days of attempting to sell a CD in traffic in Lagos or via a marketing firm in Onisha are long gone, making this an excellent time to be a Nigerian musician.

Thanks to the success of digital distribution systems like Apple Music, Spotify, Audiomack, Youtube, and Boomplay, it's now simple for artists to make money on their creative, hard work.

This performer receives royalties, which are sums of money given to writers, composers, publishers, and other owners of copyright in exchange for the right to use their works.

Wizkid performs during the 2022 Roots Picnic at The Mann at Fairmount Park. Photo by Taylor Hill/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Big stars such as Nigerian Afrobeats singer Ayodeji Ibrahim Balogun, popularly known as Wizkid, are cashing out big from these streaming services.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

In an earlier exclusive report, Legit.ng shows how Wizkid made an estimated N6.42 billion from Spotify alone.

His earnings did not stop there, as it has emerged that the Afrobeats star's fourth studio album, ‘Made In Lagos’, has surpassed more than 500 million streams on Apple Music, Africa Facts Zone disclosed on Twitter.

The album, ‘Made In Lagos’, was premiered on October 30, 2020, with its deluxe edition released on August 27, 2021.

Wizkid pockets millions from Apple

Apple publicly stated that its average payout per stream is $0.01.

While one-tenth doesn't seem much for Wikzid and his associates, the $0.01 comes to a handsome reward of N2.11 billion ( $5m) from Apple Music.

But there are various intricacies involved in subscription, countries and rights, so the artist may end up getting lower.

More revenues for Wizkid

Since Wizkid's album was released a year ago, fans have continued to enjoy it.

On Wednesday, 17 August, it was revealed that Wizkid's "Made In Lagos" has surpassed 100m streams via Pandora; it's currently at (104,000,000+).

It's the First African Album in history to achieve this amazing feat.

This is more income and gives insights into why he is regarded as one of the most successful African musicians.

Davido, Yemi Alade beat Wizkid on Instagram top earners

In a similar report, Legit.ng reported that Davido ranked ahead of Wizkid in the top ten Nigerian Instagram earners of 2021 as the singers compete for the most influencer users

Three Nigerian female entertainers made it to the country's top five highest-earning Instagram users, accounting for eight in the top ten.

The Nollywood industry accounted for more representatives compared to the music industry, while Toke Makinwa was the only outsider.

Source: Legit.ng