Nigerian singer Davido’s fourth studio album, Timeless, had a massive entry on the US Billboard Album chart

Following its release on the 31st of March 2023, Timeless has continued to achieve more international recognitions

The 30 billion gang crooner took to social media to show appreciation to his creator for making it possible for him

Nigerian star singer Davido is grateful to God as his album makes it to Billboard's Top 50 songs on the US Billboard 200 album chart.

Davido’s Timeless found a spot in the 37th position amongst other international projects from around the globe.

Davido shows gratitude as Timeless album debuts on Billboard Credit: @davido, @spotifyafrica

Source: Instagram

The Stand Strong singer, however, took to Instagram to appreciate his creator for making it possible.

This is a massive success for the ground breaking album, as it continues to achieve more along the way.

See Davido’s reaction below

Davido's Timeless debuts on Billboard Credit: @davido

Source: Instagram

Social media users reacts

omo_ope_gram:

"Timeless indeed all tracks is a hit back to back."

christopher_brad_:

"@yuki_skin_iv album don don still enter 32 for Canada billboard chat una go cry tire more love less trash failed u and ur fav he get luck say essence by tem's dey mil na only essence give am award for full album mumu fc."

yuki_skin_iv:

"@christopher_brad_en omo take your dryness out of my replies what kind of dry come back was that. Should’ve sat this one out bro. This was not necessary d*mn. A shame. Say na carpenter."

thebanks_7220:

"Record to much TIMELESS Ma pami now!"

thereal_bm.jose:

"E go go far. Zero stress."

yuki_skin_iv:

"@christopher_brad_en Not even a wizkid fan but at least he did it without Afro sympathy backing him up. That was pure talent. I’m an outsider bro & I will always say the truth. Timeless is fuelled by Afro pity"

Source: Legit.ng