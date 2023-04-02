David's latest album featuring 17 songs on YouTube has garnered over 4.5 million views in just two days

The Nigerian artist could have earned an estimated N4 million from these views based on the youtube payment method

Davido's immense popularity and fan base have allowed him to leverage technology and online platforms to reach a wider audience and earn more

David Adeleke whose stage name is Davido launched his highly awaited fourth studio album, "Timeless," on March 31, 2023, at the stroke of midnight.

The album showcased a diverse group of musicians from different parts of the world, spanning various ages and musical styles.

Davido has leverage on online platforms to earn revenue from his Album Photo credit: @davido

Source: Instagram

Checks by Legit.ng show that the Afrobeats sensation album has been well received across the world earning an impressive 4,513,000 views on YouTube in only two days as of Sunday, April 2, 2023.

The success of Davido's latest songs on YouTube is a testament to his immense popularity and fan base, who have been eagerly waiting for new music from the artist for so long

How much he has made

According to estimates, the Nigerian artist could have earned anywhere between $6,769(N3.14m) and $9,026(N4.19m) from these views in just two days.

Generally, Google, YouTube's parent company pays content creators a portion of the ad revenue generated from their videos.

The payment is done per 1,000 views which have helped Davido hit N4.19 million in just two days.

Other streaming services on which Davido is expected to hit big are Spotify, Apple Music, and Amazon music among several others.

The breakdown of the views on Youtube as at Sunday, April 2

"OVER DEM (Official Audio)" - 602K views

"FEEL (Official Audio)" - 335K views

"IN THE GARDEN (Official Audio) ft. Morravey" - 242K views

"GODFATHER (Official Audio)" - 225K views

"UNAVAILABLE (Official Audio) ft. Musa Keys" - 337K views

"BOP (Official Audio) ft. Dexta Daps" - 173K views

"E PAIN ME (Official Audio)" - 318K views

"AWAY (Official Audio)" - 343K views

"PRECISION (Official Audio)" - 186K views

"KANTE (Official Audio) ft. Fave" - 338K views

"NA MONEY (Official Audio) ft. The Cavemen., Angélique Kidjo" - 213K views

"U (JUJU) (Official Audio) ft. Skepta" - 195K views

"NO COMPETITION (Official Audio) ft. Asake" - 654K views

"PICASSO (Official Audio) ft. Logos Olori" - 169K views

"FOR THE ROAD (Official Audio)" - 204K views

"LCND (Official Audio)" - 202K views

Changing music industry

In the last few years, the Nigerian music industry has evolved and artists like Davido are leveraging technology and online platforms to reach a wider audience.

Recently Legit.ng captured how Nigerian artists earn billions releasing their music on big Digital Service providers (DSP).

