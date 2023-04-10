Aliko Dangote is a successful entrepreneur who has built a list of companies through hard work and smart investment

As Dangote turns 66, his business ventures in Nigeria and beyond continue to expand

Dangote's success serves as an inspiration to young entrepreneurs looking to make their mark in the business world

April 10, 2022, marks the 66th birthday of Aliko Dangote, one of the most successful businessmen in the world.

He has built an empire that spans several industries, including the cement, sugar, flour, oil, and gas sector.

His story is one of resilience, hard work, and determination, and it has become a source of inspiration for many entrepreneurs around the world.

His journey

Dangote was born into a wealthy family in Kano State, Nigeria, in 1957. His father, Mohammed Dangote, was a successful businessman who became one of the richest men in West Africa trading kola and ground nuts.

Dangote embarked on his entrepreneurial journey at a tender age and launched his initial venture when he was only 21 years old.

His first business involved trading in commodities such as cement, sugar, and rice.

Dangote success story

Over the years, Dangote expanded his business empire, investing in various industries and diversifying his portfolio which include trading sugar, flour, fish, rice, milk and iron, oil, and gas among others.

Dangote Group is a conglomerate that has operations in 17 African countries and employs over 30,000 people.

As of April 10, 2023, Forbes reports his net worth at $13.5 billion, and he holds the record as the richest man in Africa for 12 consecutive years.

List of Dangote companies

This is not an exhaustive list of all the companies owned by Aliko Dangote, but it provides a good overview of the conglomerate's diverse business interests.

Dangote Cement Plc - Cement production and distribution

Dangote Sugar Refinery Plc - Sugar production and distribution

NASCON Allied Industries Plc - Salt, seasoning, and vegetable oil production and distribution

Dangote Flour Mills Plc - Flour and pasta production and distribution

Dangote Oil Refinery Company - Petroleum refining and petrochemicals

Dangote Fertilizer Limited - Fertilizer production and distribution

Dangote Agro Sacks Limited - Bags Manufacturing

Dangote Textiles Limited - Textile manufacturing

Dangote Transport Company - Maritime shipping and logistics

Dangote Petroleum and Petrochemicals Marketing Limited - Petroleum products marketing and distribution

Dangote refinery- Set to commence operation in 2023

