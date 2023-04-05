Forbes has released its annual billionaire's list with Elon Musk losing his spot to French billionaire Bernard Arnault

Elon Musk lost a substantial part of his wealth since his $44 billion takeover of Twitter

Forbes also revealed that the total number of billionaires in the 2022 list fell to 2,640 (down from 2,668), marking the second-straight year of decline

French billionaire Bernard Arnault has taken over the top spot on Forbes' annual billionaires list, replacing Elon Musk who held the position for one year after succeeding Jeff Bezos in 2022.

According to the latest ranking, Elon Musk's net worth is now $180 billion, making him the second richest man. This is $39 billion less than his net worth at the beginning of 2022.

Meanwhile, the net worth of Bernard Arnault, the chairman of French luxury goods giant LVMH, has increased by more than $50 billion in the past year to reach $211 billion.

In the last few months, Elon Musk and Arnault have often switched places on the Forbes’ “Real-Time Billionaires” list.

Forbes comment on Elon Musk

The respected magazine noted that Musk’s wealth had fallen because his $44 billion Twitter purchase, funded by Tesla shares, scared investors and sent Tesla stock sinking sharply last year.

Tesla gained much of those losses back this year but is still significantly lower than before Musk bought Twitter, CNN reported.

Forbes added that:

“Elon Musk has mostly tweeted himself out of the top spot on the ranks because Tesla shares are down 50% since his Twitter takeover a year ago."

The magazine also said SpaceX is a bright spot for Musk since its valuation has increased $13 billion to $140 billion over the past year.

As for Arnault, Forbes said the Frenchman had a “banner year” in 2022 because of record-high profits at the luxury conglomerate, which comprises Louis Vuitton, Christian Dior and Tiffany & Co. Shares of LVMH have climbed 25% over the past year and the patriarch has recently unveiled succession plans to his children.

Other billionaires performance

Forbes said Amazon founder Jeff Bezos lost the most amount of money of any billionaire on the list ($57 billion), knocking him down from the second position to third.

The loss can be attributed to Amazon shares losing nearly 40% of their value last year.

Forbes' also revealed that the 2022 list has two absentees from last year.

Bytedance founder Zhang Yiming dropped one spot to No. 26, while Binance founder Changpeng Zhao fell from No. 19 to No. 167 due to the crypto market decline.

List of top 25 richest men in the world and net worth as at March 10, 2023

Bernard Arnault & family: $211 Billion Elon Musk: $180 Billion Jeff Bezos: $114 Billion Larry Ellison: $107 Billion Warren Buffett: $106 Billion Bill Gates: $104 Billion Michael Bloomberg: $94.5 Billion Carlos Slim Helú & family: $93 Billion Mukesh Ambani: $83.4 Billion Larry Page: $82.4 Billion Sergey Brin: $81.7 Billion Francoise Bettencourt Meyers & family: $80 Billion Steve Ballmer: $78.2 Billion Amancio Ortega: $75 Billion Jim Walton: $70.7 Billion Alice Walton: $70.3 Billion Rob Walton: $70.2 Billion Mark Zuckerberg: $68.6 Billion Larry Fink: $65.2 Billion Ma Huateng: $64.3 Billion Steve Cohen: $61.9 Billion Michael Dell: $59.6 Billion Colin Huang: $58.9 Billion Gautam Adani: $57.8 Billion Julia Koch & family: $55.8 Billion

