Dangote Industries Limited has listed the most significant bonds on the Nigerian Stock Exchange and Financial Markets Dealers Quotations

The company listed the N300 billion series 1 and 2 on the Nigerian Stock Exchange and FMDQ

The company said the bonds would be used to finance the refinery in Lagos partly

Dangote Industries Limited officially listed its N300 billion series 1 and 2 bonds under the Dangote Industries Funding Plc at the grand listing event at the Financial Markets Dealers Quotations (FMDQ) and the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) in Lagos.

The company's Group Managing Director, Olakunle Alake, disclosed at the event that the bonds are primarily for part-funding the company's refinery project.

President of Dangote Refineries, Aliko Dangote Credit: Bloomberg/Contributor

Source: Getty Images

Nigerians to participate in building refinery

Alake said that the decision to issue the bonds raise the required funds was to encourage Nigerians to participate in the refinery project, noting that the bonds are the largest aggregate local currency bond issuance in a calendar year by any company or organisation in the history of the capital market.

According to the Dangote Industries GMD, the development followed a strict internal assessment. The management agreed that tapping local capital markets was unavoidable due to the project's scale, including market uncertainties.

Daily Trust reports that the Dangote Industry chief stated that while the company raises funds in the local capital market, the event represents a new challenge.

He said:

"Today, we are delighted to have completed the largest aggregate local currency bond issuance by a Nigerian capital market corporation within a calendar year."

Source: Legit.ng