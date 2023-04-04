About four states in the north are on a desperate search for oil which has yielded results

Recently, the NNPC successfully drilled oil in Nasarawa State with the potential for 1 billion barrels of oil and 500 billion cubic feet of gas

Kogi State became the first northern state of being admitted as an oil-producing state in Nigeria and subsequently received an allocation

On March 28, 2023, the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC) said it had successfully drilled oil in Ebenyi-1 in Nasarawa State.

The new oil well is located in the Obi Local Government area of the state, a report said.

New oil wells discovered in Northern Nigeria Credit: Moore Greene

Source: Getty Images

Nasarawa oil well yields one billion barrels

At the event where NNPCL spudded the oil, President Muhammadu Buhari asked the Nasarawa State Governor, Abdullahi Sule, and Mele Kyari, the Group CEO of NNPC, to drill the oil on his behalf as he delivered his speech virtually.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

According to Buhari, the oil drilling aligns with the ongoing campaign to explore crude oil and gas in frontier basins such as the Benue Trough Basin, Anambra Basin, Calabar embarkment, Sokoto Basin, Bida Basin, and deepwater Niger Delta, Premium Times reporting said.

NNPCL had scheduled the drilling event for March 21 but shelved it to March 28 due to the governorship election held on March 18, 2023.

Nasarawa began the race for oil exploration and drilling in northern states.

NNPC'S desperate search for oil in Gombe and Bauchi

In November 2022, Buhari flagged off the first oil drilling in northern Nigeria on the boundaries of Bauchi and Gombe States.

NNPC also announced the discovery of hydrocarbon deposits in the Kolman River II Well on the north's upper Benue Trough, Gongola Basin.

The oil discovery was the first in the region after decades of futile explorations in the upper Benue.

NNPC said the commercially viable oil discovery would attract foreign direct investment, create jobs and earn income, and increase government revenue.

Buhari said the oil well contains about 1 billion barrels of oil reserves and 500 billion cubic feet of gas within the Kolmani area and has vast potential for more deposits.

Kogi the first northern state with oil, receives an allocation

In October last year, Kogi State confirmed receiving its first 13% derivation allocation as an oil-producing state.

The state became the first northern state to enjoy the privilege.

The Revenue Mobilisation Allocation and Fiscal Commission classified the state as an oil-producing state, qualifying it to receive the 13% derivation fund from the federation account.

Nigeria discovers new oil field that can produce 681,000bpd and 1.52 billion cubic feet of gas Daily

Legit.ng reported earlier that the Nigerian government had identified new oil fields that can deliver about 681,000 barrels of crude oil and 1.52 billion typical cubic feet of gas daily. This quantity is expected to boost production.

The Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC) disclosed this in a document.

According to the Chief Executive Officer of NUPRC, Gbenga Komolafe, an increase in crude volume was expected from new oil wells and well re-entry.

Source: Legit.ng