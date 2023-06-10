The Nigerian Ports Authority has launched two 80-ton tug boats in Lagos

The NPA said the move is strategic because it enable it to reclaim lost ship cargoes and cater to neighbouring countries

The Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of NPA, Mohammed Bello Koko, said the move is to position the NPA as a choice agency in Africa

Unlock the best of Legit.ng on Pinterest! Subscribe now and get your daily inspiration!

The Nigerian government, on Friday, June 9, 2023, m inaugurated Bollard Pull Tug Boats at the Lagos ports, which were acquired by the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPAC).

According to reports, the development is driven by the desire to provide efficient cargo needs, win back transit cargo lost to neighbouring countries, and take care of the maritime needs of landlocked neighbours.

NPA takes delivery of two tug boats Credit: Kevin Phillips

Source: Getty Images

The NPA's MD/CEO reveals reason for boats' launch

According to the Managing Director and CEO of NPA, Mohammed Bello-Koko, the landmark vessels were part of the fulfillment of NPA’s service charter to provide relevant marine crafts to support security, patrol, and surveillance and deliver effective maritime service with the commencement of operations of Nigeria’s first Deep Seaport, the Lekki Deep Seaport.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

He spoke at the inauguration of the newly acquired Bollard Pull Tug Boats at the Lagos ports by the Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Transportation, Magdelene Ajani.

He said:

“Imbued by our corporate aspiration of attaining hub status by more efficiently servicing domestic cargo needs, we have deployed a three-pronged strategy driven by people, technology, infrastructure, and equipment such as the state-of-the-art vessels we are gathered here to commission.”

Bello-Koko noted that the neoteric 80ton tugboats are the first of the 2813 Azimuth Stern Drive (ASD) Model in Africa constructed by the world’s leading shipbuilders (Damen). They possess exceptional seakeeping behaviour, superb maneuverability of 360° using the Azimuth Thrusters, fire-fighting capability, and outstanding towing characteristics, which will enhance the maneuvering of large capacity vessels of 300 Metres LOA and above presently calling at our Ports.

The NPA boss pointed out that the deployment of the Lekki Deep Seaport as a launch pad for transshipment remains unwavering, adding that the inauguration of the tug boats is an attestation to the NPA’s doggedness and commitment to the noble cause.

He assured consignees, concessionaires, and other stakeholders of continuous improvement in service delivery from the NPA under his leadership.

FG pledges support to NPA, others

Tribune reported that the inaugurating the two newly-acquired state-of-the-art marine crafts, the Permanent Secretary, Ajani, said the acquisition of the 2813 model of Damen’s ASD neoteric 80 Tons Bollard Pull Tugboats, the first of its kind in Africa, had accentuated the determination of the Federal Ministry of Transportation to boost port operational efficiency.

Ajani pledged the support of the Federal Ministry of Transportation to the courageous efforts of the NPA, agencies, and government parastatals towards inter-agency collaborations in attaining the overarching goal of making Nigeria a global reference point of excellence in trade facilitation.

He congratulated the NPA CEO, the management, and the stakeholders for the remarkable feat, expressing hope for more significant accomplishments in the maritime industry.

Good News for Nigerian Business Owners as NPA takes strategic decision over maritime logistics

Legit.ng reported that the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) managing director, Mohammed Bello Koko, has reiterated the authority's unwavering commitment to partnering with and supporting private sector investors nationwide.

Koko assured that the NPA, through its partnership with the private sector, will improve efficiency in the maritime logistics value chain.

He said this while leading the minister of transportation, Muazu Sambo, to the Ijora Container Terminal on the sidelines of the minister's tour of Tincan and Apapa Port Complexes.

Source: Legit.ng