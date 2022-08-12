Nigerians across the country and the world have been assured of effective and efficient strategies to improve logistics in the maritime sector

The assurance was handed to Nigerians by the managing director of the Nigerians Ports Authority Mohammed Bello Koko

Koko confirmed that the NPA would put measures in place, including private sector partnerships to improve delivery on the maritime logistics value chain

The managing director of the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) Mohammed Bello Koko has reiterated the authority's unwavering commitment to partnering with and supporting private sector investors across the country.

Koko assured that the NPA through its partnership with the private sector will improve efficiency in the maritime logistics value chain.

Koko said the NPA is committed to fostering private sector partnerships in maritime logistics. Photo: Mohammed Koko

Source: UGC

He said this while leading the minister of transportation, Muazu Sambo to the Ijora Container Terminal on the sidelines of the minister's tour of Tincan and Apapa Port Complexes.

Koko noted that the Ijora Container Terminal which seats on over 40 acres of land along the Ebutte-Metta Creek symbolizes the kind of efficiencies the NPA is willing to create an enabling atmosphere for.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

The Sifax Shipping Ijora Container Terminal (ICT) Limited is a subsidiary of SIFAX Group and was established with the sole aim of providing cutting-edge inland container services and solutions.

Strategically located within the precincts of the Lagos ports, it leverages the power of technology, innovations and customer-centric approach to business to provide viable options to all importers, exporters and shippers.

To ease traffic congestion in Lagos, NPA hits big win as FEC approves new seaport

The Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) had earlier secured the nod of the Federal Executive Council for the Badagry Deep Seaport Project.

The project, Legit.ng gathered was secured through the Federal Ministry of Transportation - the supervisory ministry for the NPA.

This feat by the NPA comes on the heels of the receipt of the Full Business Case Compliance Certificate on the Badagry Deep Seaport and the Modular Floating Dockyard from the Infrastructure Concession Regulatory Commission (ICRC) earlier this year.

Nigerian Ports Authority secures fresh approval for designation of important sea port in southwest region

Approval had been secured for the designation of the Lekki Deep Seaport as a customs port and approved wharf.

This approval was received by the Nigerian Ports Authority from President Muhammadu Buhari the agency had said.

According to the NPA, the presidential approval for the port as a customs port and approved wharf is in line with the requirements of the law.

Source: Legit.ng