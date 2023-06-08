The Nigerian Ports Authority has launched modern control towers in port complexes in Lagos

The management of the ports stated the move is to enhance safety and security at the ports

Mohammed Bello-Koko said the NPA is giving high priority to security at the ports because of its relevance to Nigeria

The Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) has inaugurated brand new, modern control towers for port complexes in Lagos.

NPA said the commissioning of the control towers signifies its commitment to improving efficiency via bold infrastructure and equipment renewal.

NPA launches modern control towers Credit: Tim Wright

Source: Getty Images

Control tower launched to boost safety and security

The NPA stated that safety and security constitute the essential operational preconditions needed to realize its strategic goal of becoming the maritime logistics hub for ports in Africa.

Mohammed Bello Koko, the Managing Director/CEO of NPA, stated this at the inauguration of the towers on Thursday, June 8, 2023.

Bello-Koko stated that functions such as vessel traffic management, navigation assistance, advance visibility, safety, and security, amongst other crucial parts, are why the NPA placed the equipping of the facility on top priority.

He said:

“As most of us are aware, safety and security constitute critical operational preconditions necessary for the actualization of our strategic intent of becoming the maritime logistics hub for sustainable port services in Africa, which is why we placed a high priority on putting in place a modern control tower of this nature in order enhance our domain awareness capability.’’

Koko pointed out that the NPA prioritizes building modern control towers to boost its domain awareness.

On the need for sustainable operational efficiency, Bello-Koko said the NPA is partnering with the Nigerian Navy to rehabilitate, re-equip, and locate its signal stations near the naval base for improved communication.

Bello-Koko said:

“Also, we are in partnership with NLNG Ship Management Limited to provide VTS to ensure improved operational efficiency.

”In keeping with our resolve to deepen collaboration with sister agencies, we have constructed a building facility to provide operational comfort for government agencies that operate within the ports for both Tin Can and Apapa.”

Finally, Ports Authority boss opens up on key activities of oil thieves on Nigeria's pipelines

Legit.ng reported that the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) managing director on Tuesday, October 25, disclosed that oil thieves usually turn off the vessels' automatic identification system before engaging in their criminal activities.

AIS is an automated tracking system that uses transceivers on ships and is used by vessel traffic services.

Mohammed Bello-Koko, while speaking at a press briefing in Abuja said the oil thieves will permanently turn off the system to avoid detection of their activities.

