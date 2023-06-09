University of Jos (UNIJOS), has deployed free commuter buses for students and staff members of the institution

The Vice Chancellor of the University, Professor Ishaya Tanko, said the decision was to ameliorate suffering following the fuel subsidy removal

Tanko, however, said the buses are for staff with valid ID cards and students with evidence of payment and valid ID cards

Jos, Plateau state - The University of Jos (UNIJOS) has issued conditions every student and staff of the institution must meet to use the free shuttle buses deployed to ameliorate the sufferings of the people as a result of the oil subsidy removal.

The Vice Chancellor of the University, Professor Ishaya Tanko, said those who will be allowed to board the free buses are staff with valid ID cards and students with evidence of payment and valid ID cards, PUNCH reported.

Subsidy Removal: UNIJOS launches free commuter buses for Students Staff. UNIJOS VC, Professor Ishaya Tanko

Tanko, who disclosed this in a circular issued by the Senior Deputy Registrar of the institution, Abdullahi Abdullahi, added that the decision was to ease the movement of students and staff.

The statement partially reads:

“The Vice Chancellor of the University of Jos, Professor Ishaya Tanko has considered the hardship faced by the Staff and students of the University of Jos, occasioned by the petrol subsidy removal. While the Federal Government is making consultation with stakeholders on palliative measures, the Vice Chancellor has approved the deployment of shuttle buses to transport staff and students to and from the University campuses.

“This is in a bid to ease the transportation difficulties being encountered by staff and students, especially during the period when the Second Semester Examinations for the 2020/2021 Academic Session will be conducted."

Locations and days of the week revealed

The school management explained that the free buses will ply the road every day except on Sundays at designated routes within Jos, the Plateau state capital.

“Consequently, management has approved that the shuttle buses will be stationed at some strategic locations and ply the following routes on round trip basis.”

“Plateau Private -Tina Junction-Angwa Rukuba -University Staff Quarters Gate -Bauchi Ring Road-Naraguta Campus.

“Polo roundabout-St Murumba-Faringada- Naraguta campus.

“British America Overhead bridge-Old JUTH-Bauchi Road-Bauchi Road campus.

“Departure times from each of the approved departure points are 7:00 am, 1:00 pm, 4:00 pm, and 6:00 pm daily except on Sundays.”

