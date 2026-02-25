United Nigeria Airlines has directed passengers not use or charge power banks during flights, in line with regulations by the NCAA

The airline also stated that power banks must not be placed in checked baggage or overhead compartments

The advisory follows global safety standards set by the ICAO due to the fire risks associated with lithium-ion batteries

United Nigeria Airlines has released a new safety advisory guiding passengers on how to carry and handle power banks while travelling on its flights.

The airline stated that power banks must be placed in hand luggage only and must not be used or charged during the flight.

In a statement posted on its official X (formerly Twitter) page on Wednesday, the carrier explained that the directive follows safety regulations issued by the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) concerning lithium battery-powered devices.

According to the airline, passengers are strictly prohibited from putting power banks in checked baggage. Instead, the devices must remain in carry-on bags. Travellers are also not allowed to charge power banks or use them to charge phones or other electronic gadgets while on board.

Additionally, the airline advised passengers not to store power banks in overhead lockers. The devices should be kept within sight and easy reach throughout the journey. Each passenger is allowed to travel with a maximum of two power banks, and each one must not exceed 100 watt-hours (Wh), in line with aviation safety standards.

Regulatory background

Power banks use lithium-ion batteries, which are considered potentially dangerous in air transport because they can overheat, catch fire, or explode if damaged or handled incorrectly.

Global aviation guidelines set by the International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO), and enforced by national regulators, ban lithium batteries from checked luggage and place strict limits on their capacity when carried onboard aircraft.

As Nigeria’s aviation watchdog, the NCAA monitors compliance with these rules and classifies lithium battery-powered devices as dangerous goods that require careful handling during flights. In recent years, airlines around the world have strengthened restrictions on power banks after reported cases of overheating devices inside aircraft cabins.

Passenger safety focus

United Nigeria Airlines said the new measures are designed to maintain a safe environment inside the cabin and ensure smooth operations.

The airline encouraged passengers to fully follow the guidelines, stressing that strict adherence to safety procedures is necessary to protect lives and safeguard flight operations.

