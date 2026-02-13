United Nigeria Airlines is set to acquire 11 aircraft, launching long-haul flights, including Lagos–New York by 2026

The airline aims to enhance maintenance standards and operational efficiency with new Aircraft Maintenance Organisation structure

Plans for new regional and intercontinental routes include destinations like Dubai, Jeddah, and Johannesburg by summer 2026

United Nigeria Airlines has announced the acquisition of 11 additional aircraft as part of an ambitious expansion plan that will see it launch long-haul international flights, including a proposed Lagos–New York route.

The new additions, scheduled for delivery at different intervals in 2026, will increase the carrier’s fleet from 10 to 21 aircraft.

Chairman Prof. Obiora Okonkwo disclosed the development during a media briefing to mark the airline’s fifth anniversary.

The airline began operations on February 12, 2021, with a maiden Lagos–Enugu flight and four aircraft.

Five years later, it now connects 16 cities across Nigeria and has extended its footprint to Ghana as its first regional destination, according to a report by The Nation.

New Aircraft, long-haul ambitions

Okonkwo revealed that the airline has acquired six Boeing 737-800 Next Generation aircraft from Southwest Aviation and is finalising negotiations for three more of the same type.

The first two are expected to arrive in March 2026, with all deliveries scheduled before the end of the second quarter of that year.

In preparation for intercontinental operations, the airline has also leased two Airbus A330-200 wide-body aircraft from Anka Aviation Turkey.

These aircraft, designed for long-haul travel, will be delivered between July and October 2026, with the first arriving on July 26.

The fleet expansion will support new regional and continental routes expected to commence in the second quarter of 2026. Proposed destinations include Dakar, Monrovia and Johannesburg.

Plans are also at an advanced stage to begin flights to Dubai, Jeddah, Rome, New York and the United Kingdom by summer 2026, subject to regulatory approvals.

Strengthening maintenance and safety standards

Beyond fleet growth, United Nigeria Airlines is upgrading its technical capacity.

The airline has transitioned to an Aircraft Maintenance Organisation structure as a precursor to establishing its own Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul (MRO) facility within the next three years.

Okonkwo said the move will enhance operational efficiency and position the airline for sustainable international growth.

He also highlighted key milestones achieved in five years, including membership of the International Air Transport Association and IOSA certification within two years of operations, underscoring compliance with global safety standards.

Five-Year Roadmap: From national carrier to continental powerhouse

Looking ahead, the airline aims to evolve into a recognised continental aviation powerhouse with strategic regional and intercontinental routes.

According to Okonkwo, the roadmap rests on three pillars: improved passenger experience through modern aircraft and digital solutions; sustainable growth through partnerships and expanded cargo services; and broader social impact through community support and talent development initiatives.

The airline also unveiled its in-flight magazine, Harmony, alongside a loyalty programme, Unity Rewards, and a foundation to drive corporate social responsibility projects.

Industry challenges and call for infrastructure upgrade

While celebrating growth, Okonkwo expressed concern over inadequate transit facilities at Nigerian airports, urging authorities to address infrastructure gaps to improve scheduling efficiency and passenger convenience.

He acknowledged that operating in Nigeria’s aviation environment comes with challenges ranging from pandemic disruptions and regulatory hurdles to currency volatility and infrastructure constraints.

He also appealed to passengers for patience during flight delays, noting that safety considerations often necessitate schedule adjustments.

With a strengthened fleet and bold international ambitions, United Nigeria Airlines is positioning itself to compete more aggressively on regional and global routes in the years ahead.

