SunTrust Bank has increased salaries for all employees by 25% to 75% and promoted 25% of its workforce.

The bank said the move is aimed at improving staff welfare, rewarding hard work and supporting career growth.

It also plans to recruit new employees in 2027 to strengthen its operations.

Legit.ng journalist Victor Enengedi has over a decade's experience covering energy, MSMEs, technology, banking and the economy.

SunTrust Bank Nigeria Limited has announced salary increases of between 25% and 75% for all its employees, alongside the promotion of 25% of its workforce.

The lender said the measures were part of its efforts to improve staff welfare, reward outstanding performance and strengthen its workforce.

Nigerian bank announces 75% salary increases for workers, Plans Fresh Recruitment in 2027

Source: UGC

In a statement, the bank explained that the salary adjustment was intended to boost employees’ purchasing power, while the promotions would recognise dedication, encourage professional growth and create opportunities for career advancement.

According to the bank, the initiatives reflect its commitment to investing in human capital and building a motivated workforce to support its long-term growth ambitions.

Bank prioritises employee welfare

SunTrust Bank said its employees remained central to its vision and overall success, adding that creating a supportive work environment was essential to achieving its organisational goals.

“At SunTrust Bank, people remain central to the organisation’s vision and success. The initiative reflects the bank’s commitment to creating an environment where employees feel valued, supported and empowered to contribute meaningfully,” the lender stated.

It added that prioritising employee welfare was a key part of building a stronger institution.

“By investing in our people, we have continued to demonstrate that building a stronger institution begins with taking care of the people who make it possible,” the bank said.

SunTrust plans 2027 recruitment

The lender also disclosed plans to commence a fresh recruitment exercise in 2027 to bring new employees into the organisation and strengthen its operations.

It said the recruitment programme would complement its existing internal career development initiatives while attracting new talent to support its future expansion plans.

Nigerian bank announces 75% salary increases for workers, Plans Fresh Recruitment in 2027

Source: UGC

SunTrust Bank was incorporated in 2009 as a mortgage bank before transitioning into a commercial banking institution.

The Central Bank of Nigeria granted the lender a regional commercial banking licence in November 2015, allowing it to commence commercial banking operations on August 15, 2016.

Source: Legit.ng