Air Peace offers serving and retired military personnel one-way domestic fares of N80,000 across its Nigerian routes

Eligible military travellers will pay only taxes and statutory charges on regional and international Air Peace flights

Allen Onyema urges stronger military-civilian cooperation and improved welfare for veterans and families of fallen service members

Pascal Oparada is a journalist with Legit.ng, covering technology, energy, stocks, investment, and the economy for over a decade.

Nigerian airline Air Peace has announced a special one-way domestic flight fare of N80,000 for serving and retired military personnel, offering relief to eligible members of the armed forces amid rising air travel costs.

The airline's Chairman, Allen Onyema, disclosed the initiative on Monday, November 16, 2027, while delivering a special lecture at the 2026 Chief of Defence Intelligence Annual Conference in Abuja.

Air Peace announces slash in domestic fares for military personnel and veterans. Credit: Novatis

Source: Getty Images

According to Onyema, the discounted fare will apply across Air Peace's domestic routes, covering serving military officers and veterans who have served Nigeria since independence in 1960.

The initiative is designed to recognise the sacrifices of military personnel in protecting Nigeria's sovereignty, territorial integrity and national security.

Air Peace announces international flight concessions

Beyond domestic flights, Onyema unveiled additional travel benefits for eligible military personnel flying on the airline's regional and international routes.

Under the arrangement, beneficiaries will only be required to pay applicable airport taxes and statutory charges, while Air Peace will absorb the airfare.

The concession could significantly reduce travel expenses for qualified military personnel and veterans travelling outside Nigeria.

However, the airline did not announce when the concessions would take effect or provide detailed booking procedures.

Onyema urged military authorities to establish a reliable verification system to ensure the benefits reach eligible personnel and prevent abuse.

Onyema calls for stronger military support

Speaking on national security, the Air Peace chairman stressed that protecting Nigeria requires cooperation between security agencies and the civilian population.

"The Nigerian military cannot protect Nigeria from Nigerians. It can only protect Nigeria with Nigerians," Onyema declared.

He identified misinformation, declining public trust and the growing influence of digital platforms as major challenges affecting military-civilian relations.

According to him, rebuilding confidence requires sustained engagement between the armed forces, local communities, traditional institutions and the media.

He also advocated secure intelligence-sharing channels and stronger safeguards for citizens who provide credible information to security agencies.

Air Peace sets one-way domestic ticket at N80,000 for military personnel, serving and retired. Credit: Air Peace

Source: Facebook

Air Peace seeks improved welfare for veterans

Onyema further called for sustained welfare programmes for wounded military personnel and families of fallen service members.

He emphasised that recognising military sacrifices should extend beyond ceremonial appreciation to practical measures that improve their living conditions.

The newly announced airfare concessions represent one such measure, providing financial support through reduced travel expenses.

For eligible personnel and veterans, the initiative could make domestic and international journeys more affordable once the airline releases its implementation guidelines.

FG launches new identity verification rules for local flights

Legit.ng earlier reported that the federal government has announced a new identification requirement for Nigerians travelling by air, warning that passengers without a valid National Identification Number (NIN) will be denied boarding on domestic flights from January 1, 2027.

The new policy forms part of efforts to strengthen airport security, eliminate identity fraud and improve passenger verification across Nigeria's aviation industry.

Source: Legit.ng