MultiChoice has reduced DStv and GOtv to four packages each, with monthly prices ranging from ₦4,000 to ₦44,500

DStv’s new Sports package offers football coverage, while Premium subscribers retain access to Formula 1, tennis and golf

Channel changes and new package line-ups mean subscribers should check whether their favourite programmes remain available before renewing

Pascal Oparada is a journalist with Legit.ng, covering technology, energy, stocks, investment, and the economy for over a decade.

Nigerian households paying for satellite television now have fresh decisions to make following MultiChoice's sweeping restructuring of DStv and GOtv subscription packages.

The pay-TV operator, now under CANAL+ ownership, introduced a revised subscription structure on November 5, 2026, reducing the number of packages on both platforms to four each.

New DStv and GOtv packages arrive: What Nigerians now pay for.

Source: Getty Images

The changes introduce new entry-level subscriptions, reorganise entertainment channels and offer football fans a dedicated sports package.

For subscribers already struggling with rising household expenses, the biggest consideration is whether the new packages offer better value without sacrificing favourite programmes.

DStv introduces four subscription packages

Under the revised structure, DStv subscribers can choose between Starter, Select, Sports and Premium, with monthly prices ranging from ₦6,000 to ₦44,500.

The ₦6,000 Starter package provides access to selected Premier League and UEFA Champions League matches through SuperSport KICKOFF.

Subscribers also receive entertainment channels including Africa Magic+, Telemundo, Cartoon Network, ZWorld and M-Net Legends.

DStv Select, priced at ₦11,000 monthly, expands the entertainment offering with CNN, Star Life, ROK, M-Net Movies+ and additional children's programming.

Football lovers face new subscription choices

Sports enthusiasts have a separate subscription option under the new arrangement.

DStv Sports costs ₦21,000 monthly and offers comprehensive Premier League and UEFA Champions League coverage alongside WWE and UFC programming.

However, subscribers seeking Formula 1, MotoGP, international tennis and major golf tournaments will need the Premium package.

At ₦44,500 monthly, Premium remains DStv's most expensive subscription option, combining sports coverage with international movies and entertainment.

GOtv replaces six packages with four

GOtv subscribers are also affected by the restructuring, which replaces the previous Smallie, Jinja, Jolli, Max, Supa and Supa+ packages.

The new monthly subscription options are:

GOtv Easy: ₦4,000

GOtv Starter: ₦6,000

GOtv Select: ₦11,000

GOtv Sports: ₦21,000

Easy becomes the cheapest subscription across both platforms, while GOtv Sports targets viewers seeking broader access to football and other sporting events.

The simplified structure is intended to make package selection easier for customers.

Africa Magic channels undergo major changes

Beyond subscription prices, MultiChoice has also reorganised some of its entertainment channels.

Africa Magic+ is being introduced as part of the company's effort to consolidate programming and make Nigerian films and drama more accessible to lower-tier subscribers.

The restructuring also introduces new channel combinations, meaning customers may need to review their subscriptions to determine where their preferred programmes are now available.

New DStv and GOtv packages emerge with new subscription rates: Credit: MultiChoice

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MultiChoice Nigeria's Chief Executive Officer, Kemi Omotosho, said the changes were informed by customer feedback demanding better value, wider choices and more relevant entertainment, according to Premium Times.

What subscribers should know before renewing

Beyond traditional decoder subscriptions, customers can explore DStv Stream, with an entry option listed at ₦6,000 monthly.

Promotional decoder bundles are also advertised at approximately ₦15,000, although actual costs may depend on the offer and equipment included.

For existing subscribers, the critical consideration is not simply whether a package costs less, but whether it retains the channels they watch regularly.

The new arrangement gives households more defined choices between general entertainment and premium sports coverage.

DStv removes 16 channels in 2026

Legit.ng earlier reported that DStv subscribers are facing another shake-up as MultiChoice moves to remove 16 television channels from its South African bouquets in 2026, affecting movie lovers, Bollywood fans, music enthusiasts and families.

The changes form part of a major restructuring by the pay-TV operator following its acquisition by French media giant Canal+, amid declining subscription revenue and pressure to reduce operating costs.

Source: Legit.ng