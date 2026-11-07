Dubai's five-year renewable retirement visa allows qualifying residents aged 55 and above to bring family members along to the UAE

Retirees must own property worth at least AED 1 million to be eligible for the residence permit and sponsorship rights

The Dubai government has listed the specific family members that qualified retirees are permitted to sponsor under the scheme

Dubai has outlined exactly which family members retirees are permitted to bring with them under its five-year renewable residence visa, offering clarity for older residents planning to settle in the UAE long term.

The Dubai government confirmed that retirees aged 55 and above who own property purchased for a minimum of AED 1 million qualify for the retirement residence permit. Those who meet this threshold are entitled to sponsor select family members to reside with them in the emirate.

Dubai lists relatives who can live with retirees under its 5-year Golden Visa. Images for illustration purposes only. Photo Source: Getty Images/OMER MESSINGER/Alexander W Helin

Source: Getty Images

Family members retirees can sponsor in Dubai

The Dubai government has specified three categories of family members eligible for sponsorship under the retirement visa:

1. Husband

2. Wife

3. Children

This means qualifying retirees can bring their spouse and children to live with them in the UAE under the same residency arrangement, making the scheme particularly attractive for those looking to relocate as a family unit rather than as individuals.

What retirees need to qualify

To be eligible for the five-year renewable permit, applicants must be at least 55 years of age and must have purchased property in Dubai valued at no less than AED 1 million (N366,787,352). The visa is renewable, which means retirees who continue to meet the conditions can extend their stay beyond the initial five-year period.

The scheme is part of Dubai's broader effort to attract long-term residents, particularly retirees who can contribute to the local property market and economy while enjoying the emirate's lifestyle and infrastructure.

UAE opens 10-year residency to 7 categories

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that the UAE listed seven categories of foreigners eligible for its 10-year renewable Golden Residency programme.

The list includes investors, entrepreneurs, scientists, outstanding students, athletes, humanitarian workers, and other exceptional talents.

Source: Legit.ng