Five federal programmes offer Nigerians vocational training, business grants, emergency relief and financing in 2026

TVET trainees may receive ₦30,000 monthly, while selected households could get a ₦50,000 emergency grant

Check official channels, confirm eligibility and beware of anyone demanding payment for grant approval

Pascal Oparada is a journalist with Legit.ng, covering technology, energy, stocks, investment, and the economy for over a decade.

Millions of Nigerians struggling with rising living costs, unemployment and limited business capital have opportunities to benefit from Federal Government grants, vocational training and financial empowerment initiatives in 2026.

From the Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) programme, which offers monthly stipends, to the ₦50,000 emergency relief initiative, several government-backed schemes are designed to help vulnerable households, young people and small business owners.

Top five financial grants and empowerment programmes from the Nigerian government to explore in 2026. Credit: Anadolu/Contributor

Source: Getty Images

While some provide direct cash support, others offer free training, business equipment or access to affordable financing.

Here are five programmes worth exploring, including their benefits, eligibility requirements and application procedures.

1. TVET offers ₦30,000 monthly stipends

The Federal Ministry of Education's Technical and Vocational Education and Training initiative equips Nigerians with practical skills in fashion design, solar installation, automobile repairs, agriculture, ICT and other trades.

Reports on the 2026 Batch C programme indicate that eligible trainees can receive up to ₦30,000 monthly, alongside free training and possible start-up support.

The programme offers six-month and one-year training options, depending on applicants' qualifications and experience.

How to benefit: Visit the official TVET application portal, create an account, select a trade and accredited training centre, and submit the required documents.

Applicants for the short-term programme need valid NIN and BVN details.

2. FG's ₦50,000 emergency relief grant

The National Emergency Relief and Stabilisation Intervention (NERSI) provides ₦50,000 in non-repayable assistance to selected poor and vulnerable households.

Beneficiaries are identified through the National Social Register and verified identity records.

Payments are facilitated through ALAT, MoMo PSB, NairaGram, OPay and Moniepoint.

How to benefit: Selected Nigerians receive notifications through approved payment providers and can confirm their eligibility using official USSD channels or supported applications.

Unlike conventional grants, NERSI does not accept open applications. Beneficiaries cannot pay to secure selection.

3. SMEDAN offers ₦50,000 business grants

The Small and Medium Enterprises Development Agency of Nigeria (SMEDAN) operates a Conditional Grant Scheme targeting nano and microbusinesses.

Under the scheme, eligible business owners can receive ₦50,000 to purchase equipment, improve operations and create employment.

Beneficiaries are expected to employ at least one person, making the initiative both a business-support and job-creation programme.

How to benefit: Visit the SMEDAN Conditional Grant Scheme page to register interest and check available application channels.

Funding depends on programme availability and selection.

4. TraderMoni, MarketMoni offer business financing

The Government Enterprise and Empowerment Programme (GEEP) provides interest-free financing to petty traders, market women, artisans and smallholder farmers.

Its initiatives include TraderMoni, MarketMoni and FarmerMoni, with funding intended to improve working capital and agricultural productivity.

Depending on the scheme, eligible beneficiaries may access financing ranging from ₦50,000 to ₦300,000.

Unlike government grants, these facilities are loans and must be repaid.

How to benefit: Interested Nigerians can visit the GEEP programme website to check eligibility and registration announcements.

Applicants should note that some application windows remain closed or are awaiting reopening.

5. Presidential grant supports small businesses

The Presidential Conditional Grant Scheme was introduced to provide non-repayable financial assistance to nano businesses across Nigeria.

The initiative targets traders, artisans, food vendors and other small-scale entrepreneurs, with particular attention to women, young people and vulnerable groups.

It is designed to help beneficiaries strengthen their businesses without accumulating debt.

How to benefit: Business owners should monitor announcements from the Bank of Industry and relevant federal agencies for new application opportunities.

The scheme was launched in 2024, and a fresh nationwide application window for November 2026 has not been confirmed.

How to access FG's five financial grants and emporment programmes in 2026. Credit: Novatis

Source: Getty Images

What Nigerians should know before applying

Although these programmes offer financial relief and economic opportunities, applicants must understand their different requirements.

Not every initiative provides free money, and registration does not guarantee selection.

Nigerians should use verified government platforms, confirm application deadlines and avoid individuals demanding payments to facilitate grant approvals.

FG opens application for N30,000 TVET initiative

Legit.ng earlier reported that Nigerians seeking to acquire practical skills and improve their chances of employment have another opportunity as the Federal Government opens applications for Batch C (Cohort 3) of its Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) Initiative.

The programme, coordinated by the Federal Ministry of Education, offers eligible participants free vocational training alongside a monthly stipend of ₦30,000 throughout their training period.

Source: Legit.ng