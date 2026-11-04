MultiChoice is removing 16 channels from its DStv bouquets in 2026 as it reshapes its offerings and cuts costs

Channel cuts include BET Africa, MTV Base, M-Net Movies 1 and several Bollywood stations, while JimJam is scheduled to close on November 11

The changes may not automatically apply to Nigeria, so subscribers should check local DStv channel guides

Pascal Oparada is a journalist with Legit.ng, covering technology, energy, stocks, investment, and the economy for over a decade.

DStv subscribers are facing another shake-up as MultiChoice moves to remove 16 television channels from its South African bouquets in 2026, affecting movie lovers, Bollywood fans, music enthusiasts and families.

The changes form part of a major restructuring by the pay-TV operator following its acquisition by French media giant Canal+, amid declining subscription revenue and pressure to reduce operating costs.

DStv unveils new packages, sets to remove 16 channels in 2026. Credit: MultiChoice

Source: Facebook

Although the reported 16-channel reduction concerns mostly South Africa, the development is attracting attention among Nigerian subscribers, who are also watching changes to DStv's entertainment offerings.

The restructuring represents one of the broadcaster's biggest package overhauls in more than two decades.

DStv begins major channel restructuring in 2026

The shake-up began on January 1, 2026, when four channels disappeared following Paramount Africa's closure and the breakdown of its partnership with CBS AMC Networks.

The affected stations were BET Africa, MTV Base, CBS Reality and CBS Justice.

However, a last-minute agreement preserved 12 Warner Bros. Discovery channels, including CNN, Cartoon Network, Discovery, TLC and Food Network.

Despite that agreement, MultiChoice lost access to HBO programming, including popular productions such as House of the Dragon, ending a longstanding content relationship with M-Net.

Further reductions followed as the broadcaster reorganised its entertainment portfolio.

Full list of DStv channels removed

The following table details the 16 channels removed or scheduled for removal from DStv's South African offerings during 2026.

Channel Category Removal date BET Africa Entertainment January 1 MTV Base Music January 1 CBS Reality Reality January 1 CBS Justice Crime January 1 Cinemagic Movies June 30 Magic Showcase Entertainment June 30 M-Net Movies 1 Movies June 30 kykNET Lekker Local entertainment Local entertainment Mzansi Bioskop Local movies September 16 Mzansi Magic Entertainment September 16 SET Asia Indian entertainment October 31 ZEE TV Indian entertainment October 31 Zee Cinema Bollywood movies October 31 SET Max Bollywood movies October 31 WION News October 31 JimJam Children's programmes November 11

Source: MultiChoice announcements and MyBroadband reports. The list relates mostly to South Africa, not a confirmed nationwide removal of these channels in Nigeria. JimJam's closure is scheduled for November 11.

Why MultiChoice is cutting television channels

MultiChoice attributed the reductions to changing viewing habits and efforts to simplify its channel offerings.

In October, the broadcaster explained that concentrating similar programming on fewer channels would create a more streamlined viewing experience.

The restructuring also accompanied the September 17 introduction of revamped DStv packages.

Among the changes, Compact subscribers in South Africa migrated to a new Sports package priced at R399 monthly for streaming access.

The broadcaster also introduced Wethu+, combining programming previously spread across several local entertainment channels.

What DStv changes mean for Nigerians

For Nigerian subscribers, the biggest concern is whether similar reductions could affect familiar channels or the value of existing subscription packages.

However, the South African changes do not automatically apply to Nigeria, where channel availability, licensing agreements and package structures may differ.

More DStv channels face cuts as MultiChoice confirms removal of 16 channels. Credit: MultiChoice

Source: Getty Images

Nigerian customers should therefore check their local DStv channel guides before assuming any of the listed stations have been discontinued.

The restructuring also comes as Canal+ seeks to strengthen MultiChoice's financial performance.

On October 22, 2026, Canal+ reported that weaker DStv subscription income in South Africa contributed to declining like-for-like revenue at MultiChoice during the first nine months of the year.

With JimJam scheduled to disappear on November 11, the broadcaster's restructuring continues, raising fresh questions about the future of traditional pay-TV packages as streaming competition intensifies.

DStv unveils new sports packages, monthly subscriptions

Legit.ng earlier reported that DStv subscribers in Nigeria struggling with rising household expenses may be interested in a new subscription arrangement introduced by MultiChoice in South Africa, offering customers more flexibility in paying for sports and entertainment.

The broadcaster has restructured its South African packages, introducing a dedicated sports subscription and a bill-splitting feature that allows customers to share monthly subscription costs.

Source: Legit.ng