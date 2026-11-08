Tanzania Lists 13 Categories of Foreigners Eligible for Class C Residence Permit

Tanzania's Immigration Department released the full list of foreigners who qualify for a Class C Residence Permit to live in the country

The permit targets foreigners who do not meet the requirements for either a Class A or Class B Residence Permit in Tanzania

Most applicants must submit their applications before arriving in Tanzania, though two categories are exempt from this rule

Tanzania's Immigration Department has released the full list of 13 categories of foreigners who can apply for a Class C Residence Permit, opening a legal pathway for a wide range of people to live in the country.

The Class C Residence Permit is designed specifically for foreigners who do not qualify under the conditions attached to either a Class A or Class B Residence Permit. The list covers diverse groups, from academics and retirees to refugees and buyers of real estate.

Tanzania explains which foreigners can obtain its Class C residence permit. Images for illustration purposes only. Photo Source: Getty Images/Bloomberg/Oleksandr Siedov

Source: Getty Images

Tanzania's Class C residence permit

Tanzania's Immigration Department confirmed the following groups as eligible to apply:

1. Researchers

2. Retired persons

3. Approved religious activities (missionaries)

4. Foreigners winding up their affairs

5. Volunteers

6. People seeking medical treatment

7. NGO employees

8. Parties and witnesses in courts and tribunals

9. Interns

10. Professional artists

11. Buyers of real estate

12. Refugees

13. Other eligible applicants who do not fall under the listed categories

Tanzania: Who is exempt from applying?

One important condition applies to most applicants: they must submit their permit applications before entering the country.

However, two specific groups are exempt from this requirement. Retired persons and foreigners who are winding up their affairs in Tanzania are permitted to apply after arrival, giving them greater flexibility compared to other categories on the list.

The inclusion of a broad final category covering "other eligible applicants" suggests the Immigration Department has left room for cases that fall outside the named groups, allowing authorities to assess applicants on a case-by-case basis where necessary.

Tanzania lists three residence permit categories

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that Tanzania issues three main categories of Residence Permits, known as Class A, B and C, to foreigners seeking to live in the country for work, investment, business or other lawful purposes.

The report explained that Class B and C applicants must obtain their permits before travelling to Tanzania, while Class A applicants can apply from within the country.

Source: Legit.ng